The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, Sunday, arrived in Kano State alongside party bigwigs in a scheduled meeting with Ibrahim Shekarau, a former Governor of Kano State, who is expected to return to the party from the New Nigerian People Party (NNPP).

“I just touched down at the Centre of Commerce, Kano State. The next few days are set to be very productive, Mr Abubakar said in a Facebook post.

The Mr Atiku is expected to welcome Mr Shekarau back to the PDP on Monday after the latter’s sojourn in the NNPP

The former Kano Governor, who is the incumbent senator for Kano Central District, said he was leaving the NNPP for refusing to implement the terms of an agreement it reached with the group before its defection to the party in May.

Mr Shekarau is expected to announce his return to the PDP on Monday where he will be received by Mr Atiku and his entourage.

Mr Abubakar’s entourage includes the Vice Presidential Candidate, Ifeanyi Okowa, former Vice President, Namadi Sambo, the National Chairman of the PDP, Iyorchia Ayu, and a former governor of Jigawa state, Sule Lamido, and many other party bigwigs.