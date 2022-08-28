Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, on Sunday, said he does not have a special candidate in the 2023 presidential election.
Mr Obasanjo spoke to journalists shortly after he paid a visit to a former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar, a retired general, in Minna.
Mr Obasanjo said: “I don’t have a special candidate, as far as 2023 presidential election is concerned.
“I have come to see my brother who was a bit indisposed and when he was abroad I had wanted to visit him, and the day I arrived in London to visit him was the day he left.
“So, I said, well, since I could not see him in London, I will come to see him in Nigeria. And so, that is what I have come to do.
“He is special in a way and he was indisposed, so I had to come and see him.
”If there is anybody again who is special and indisposed that I have to see, I will see him. I am still strong enough”.he said.
The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Mr Obasanjo had also visited ex-President, Ibrahim Babangida, where they held a closed-door meeting.
