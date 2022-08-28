Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, on Sunday, said he does not have a special candidate in the 2023 presidential election.

Mr Obasanjo spoke to journalists shortly after he paid a visit to a former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar, a retired general, in Minna.

Mr Obasanjo said: “I don’t have a special candidate, as far as 2023 presidential election is concerned.

“I have come to see my brother who was a bit indisposed and when he was abroad I had wanted to visit him, and the day I arrived in London to visit him was the day he left.

“So, I said, well, since I could not see him in London, I will come to see him in Nigeria. And so, that is what I have come to do.

“He is special in a way and he was indisposed, so I had to come and see him.

”If there is anybody again who is special and indisposed that I have to see, I will see him. I am still strong enough”.he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Mr Obasanjo had also visited ex-President, Ibrahim Babangida, where they held a closed-door meeting.