A toxic combination of global conflict, COVID-19 and climate change is exacerbating sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) against vulnerable women, children and adolescents worldwide, including in West Africa.

In a jointly authored commentary published today, three leading advocates for women’s health and rights – the Rt Hon. Helen Clark, PMNCH Board Chair and former Prime Minister of New Zealand; Michelle Bachelet, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and former President of Chile; and H.E. José Manuel Albares, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Spain – call for urgent multi-lateral action to tackle what they have described as a ‘plague’ of rape, or other violent physical or mental abuse, targeting vulnerable women, children and adolescents, especially those living in humanitarian settings.

In 2022, 274 million people will need humanitarian assistance and protection. This number is a significant increase from 235 million people a year ago, which was already the highest figure in decades. While global estimates show that nearly one third of ever-partnered women and girls ages 15–49 has experienced physical and/or sexual violence in their lifetime, the threat of SGBV is elevated in humanitarian contexts. The risk and scope of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) is accordingly being exacerbated by the unprecedented number of compounding crises the world is experiencing – from COVID-19 to climate change to conflict. Yet, less than 1% of global humanitarian funding is spent on protection from SGBV. There is therefore urgent need for targeted action and interventions to prevent and manage SGBV in humanitarian contexts, which overwhelmingly targets women, children and adolescents.

Armed conflict, natural disasters and humanitarian emergencies can significantly weaken a society’s ability to protect women, children and adolescents from SGBV. Rape, and other forms of SGBV, are used in conflicts as tools of warfare to advance military or political aims.

Systematic rape has a terrible effect upon women’s physical and mental health, including pregnancy-related complications, sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) and death resulting from unsafe abortion. The fear of social stigma associated with being raped discourages women who have been subjected to such assault from seeking help or treatment, so many cases are widely regarded as going unreported.

“Sexual and gender-based violence flourishes whenever armed conflict occurs, because fear, chaos and confusion provide perfect cover for the perpetrators,” write Clark, Bachelet and Albares.

“Conflicts exacerbate gender inequalities that disproportionally affect women and girls worldwide and worsen the levels of violence they are subjected to. The breakdown of social norms, legal restraints and common protections gives armed men the opportunity to prey on vulnerable women, children and adolescents. Often this is an intentional tactic designed to terrorize the population.”

Conflict related sexual violence is on the rise globally – in a report of the UN Secretary General to the UN Security Council, 49 parties were noted as being credibly suspected of committing or being responsible for patterns of rape or other forms of sexual violence in situations of armed conflict in 2021. Women and girls accounted for 97% of conflict related sexual violence cases reported in 2021.

Girls and women caught up in conflict may also be forced to trade sex for food, money or other resources they need to survive. And in some places, they are married off early or forcefully to protect or care for their families. Due to loss of liberty and violation of rights, child marriage is of itself a form of GBV, and is recognised as such in international law.

In 2018, 933 cases of sexual violence against children were verified in the Africa region. The highest verified figures for violations relating to sexual violence continue to be documented in Somalia (331) and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (277). Cases of violations relating to sexual violence remained significantly underreported, in particular when perpetrated against boys, owing to stigma, the lack of services and concerns for the protection of victims.

Conflict is not solely responsible for the troubling rise in SGBV, however. The global COVID-19 pandemic and extreme climate events also significantly contribute to SGBV.

Though entire populations are affected by climate change, women and girls are doubly victimised, both as human beings and because of their gender. It is estimated that 80% of people displaced by climate change are women, according to UN Environment.

When women are displaced and forced into refugee camps or other unsafe setting, they may become separated from their wider family and community support networks and experience reduced access to vital health and social services. In such settings, women and girls are more likely to experience SGBV. A review of 19 studies across 14 countries estimated that approximately 21% of displaced women experienced sexual violence. The true figure may be higher, however, due to under-reporting by women fearing stigmatisation.

In Mali, internal displacement of people increased by 100,000 in 2021, reaching over 401,002 – quadruple the number seen two years ago. Gender-based violence (GBV) actors reported 5,486 GBV incidents, an increase of 41 per cent of cases reported at the same period in 2020. Local health centres in the DRC’s South Kivu province estimate that 40 women are raped in the region every day. In Liberia, which is slowly recovering after a 13-year civil war, a government survey in 10 counties in 2005-2006 showed that 92 per cent of the 1,600 women interviewed had experienced sexual violence, including rape.

Evidence shows that refugee adolescents (10–19 years) and youth (15–24 years) often face challenges in accessing sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) information and services due to the poor living conditions, inadequate sanitation and limited access to health services associated with conflict and displacement.

“Migrant women, children, and adolescents also face an increased risk of sexual violence given the lack of safe and regular migration pathways,” write Clark, Bachelet and Albares. “This is exacerbated by inadequate access to services and information, including on rights, as well as language barriers and limited or no access to decent work and educational opportunities. An assessment among migrants and refugees in the Colombia-Venezuela border ranked care management and prevention of sexual and gender-based violence as one of the top 10 unmet needs in sexual and reproductive health.”

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, emerging data and reports from those on the front lines have shown that all types of violence against women and girls, particularly domestic violence, has intensified, which has been termed the “Shadow Pandemic”. Eighty percent of recent studies find evidence of increased violence against women and children during the COVID-19 pandemic. Domestic violence hotlines in some countries reported a five-fold increase in calls after physical distancing and lockdown measures were introduced.

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, 68% of reproductive services, including safe abortion and post abortion care, were at least partially disrupted. In low- and middle-income countries in 2021, 1.4 million unintended pregnancies are estimated to have occurred before women were able to resume use of family planning services; and up to 10 million more girls will be at risk of becoming child brides over the next decade as a result of parental deaths and other pandemic-related factors, such as school closures, economic stress, service disruptions and pregnancy.

The three global advocates are calling for concerted multi-lateral effort to tackle SGBV, involving every sector and all stakeholders.

At a global level, they are calling for concerted multilateral efforts to accelerate action to tackle SGBV and to strengthen international collaboration for comprehensive SRHR for all individuals, including for the prevention of SGBV.

A communique issued by G7 member-states in June 2022 echoed this call. while PMNCH’s 2020 global Call to Action on addressing the multiple and intersectional impact of COVID-19 on global health and wellbeing also included the prevention of SGBV through integrated education and protection programmes.

The three advocates also call for gender responsive and age-sensitive reparations for all survivors, in line with international human rights and international humanitarian law.

At national level the three global advocates are calling for countries to create policy and focus resources to protect the physical and mental health of refugees and others at risk of personal violence and displacement because of conflict.

In mainstreaming this agenda, national governments and other stakeholders should include investments for capacity strengthening, monitoring and data analysis, and for the essential training of health care workers, including providing an enabling and safe environment in which they can work.

“We have the tools to end this plague, but it will require an integrated partnership approach at all levels,” conclude Clark, Bachelet and Albares. “Our actions must be guided by key human rights principles — equality and non-discrimination, participation and empowerment, accountability and access to justice. No single input will work on its own, so every sector and stakeholder must contribute to stamp out sexual and gender-based violence in conflict and humanitarian settings.”

The impact of SGBV on the physical and emotional health of women, girls and adolescents will be among the subjects explored in a forthcoming summit hosted by PMNCH, the world’s largest alliance for women’s, children’s and adolescents’ health.

On Thursday, 22 September, 2022, the PMNCH Annual Accountability Breakfast: Tackling Conflict, Climate Change and COVID-19, a triple threat to women, children and adolescents in Latin America and the Caribbean will focus on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, conflict and the climate crisis on the health and well-being of women, children and adolescents across the region.

