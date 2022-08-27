There are concerns within the Ondo State government over the continued drop in the enrolment of pupils in public schools in Ondo State.

Indications were that parents preferred private schools to public schools due to the perceived poor state and fallen state of public schools in the state.

The Chairman, Ondo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Victor Olabimtan, expressed the concerns on Friday during an interactive session with head teachers across the state.

He complained that the population of public schools had dwindled despite government efforts and blamed teachers for the situation.

“The teachers will henceforth be held responsible for any drop in primary schools’ enrolment,” said Mr Olabintan.

The SUBEB boss condemned the attitude of some teachers taking their children to private schools, saying it would no longer be allowed.

Mr Olabimtan said the Ondo State government would not relent in its efforts at upgrading school standards as well as its personnel.

Mr Olabimtan called on the Education Secretaries in the 18 Local government areas not to hesitate at reporting any teacher found wanting in their duty post for possible sanctions.

He, therefore, charged the teachers to do the needful in the area of enrollment drive and shun any act of indolence.

Teachers’ grade level

Meanwhile, the Ondo State government has approved that serving primary school teachers can now reach the level-16 status like their counterparts in the civil service.

This, by implication, means they can be considered for the position of permanent secretary when such a vacancy is opened.

Mr Olabimtan, who dropped the hint, also distributed promotion letters to 2,111 teachers of which 85 are of grade level-16.

He restated the government’s genuine intention to create a conducive atmosphere for teaching.

Mr Olabimtan thanked the governor for providing UBEC counterpart funding which had hitherto been neglected for about five years paving way for the massive reconstruction of schools, renovations as well as provision of furniture items.

The state Chairman of PTA, Abimbola Omo-Oloja, in his response commended Governor Akeredolu for his interest in lifting education from the foundation.

He pledged the unflinching support of parents to government efforts.

Mr Omo-Oloja solicited for the return of extracurricular activities in schools.