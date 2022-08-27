Yakubu Maikyau has been sworn in as the 31st president of the Nigerian Bar Association.

Mr Maikyau, popularly called YC, was sworn in at the 62nd Annual General Conference of the association held at Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos on Friday.

Mr Maikyau, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), took over from the immediate past president, Olumide Akpata. His tenure would elapse in 2024.

The lawyer was elected president of the association in July after he emerged the winner of the election with a total vote of 22,342 votes. His major opponent, Joe-Kyari Gadzama, polled 10,842 votes.

In his inaugural speech, Mr Maikyau said the event coincided with the 11th year anniversary of his swearing in as a SAN.

He added that his primary call is “service to the cause of justice.”

“The discharge of this duty will naturally lead to the socio- economic and political change we desire in Nigeria; engender the recovery, reformation and repositioning we need as a nation; improve the productivity, prosperity and empowerment within the polity and guarantee the well-being of the entire citizenry, lawyers inclusive.”

Background

Describing his family background, the president said that his parents, now deceased, had no formal education and were poor.

“Had my father not joined the Army, my late sister, Amina Maikyau, and I may not have gone to school,” he said.

“I can recall my father saying to me as he sent me off to the School of Basic Studies, Zaria, in 1984, ‘any day you go hungry, come home, whatever we have we will share’”.

“My mother, amongst other trades, sold firewood to support my education and as an undergraduate, I helped to split the firewood for sale.

“My late sister on her part, after her National Certificate of Education (NCE) suspended further education and took up a teaching appointment to support the family and my education.”

He also said that he never planned to study law but somehow found his name on the list.

“Never in my wildest thoughts or imaginations did I contemplate studying Law. I gained admission to study Veterinary Medicine at the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria,” he said.

“I was informed by my friend, Hassan Danjuma, that he saw my name on the admissions list for the Faculty of Law.

“He literally dragged me to the old Senate Building and pointed out my name on the list. I saw it and was completely taken aback and unsuccessfully tried so hard to convince Hassan that this was in fact news to me. I later confirmed that my name was not only on the master list but also in the list at the Faculty of Law.”

Security

“The Nigerian state is passing through perilous times. The insecurity in the nation has reached an all-time high; no longer are we dealing with insecurity on the fringes of the Nigerian territory, as nearly all parts of the country have experienced and/or are experiencing one form of security breach or the other,” he said.

“Attacks on military formations and killing of security personnel are now regular occurrences.

He added that the security situation “appears so overwhelming that it is either that what is being done by the Federal Government of Nigeria is too negligible to be noticed, or nothing is being done at all- many Nigerians believe that the latter is the position.”

Mr Maikyau said that this is the time that Nigerians are “eagerly waiting for the discharge of the leadership responsibility and interventions of the members of the legal profession.”

Mr Maikyau further said that in the next few weeks, the association will set in motion that will interrogate “government’s investments in the security of this nation and the utilization of these investments if any, to ascertain the reason for what clearly appears to be a failure of National Security.

“Our apparently ill-equipped security personnel are continually being sacrificed notwithstanding what is known to be their patriotism, uncommon courage, military expertise, tact, zeal, gallantry and determination to defend the Nigerian people, their properties and the territorial integrity of this Nation.

He said the engagement will generate discussions that will provide Nigerians with “sufficient information” to guide them in voting the right candidates in the 2023 general election.