The governor-elect of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, has said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would win next year’s governorship election in Ogun State

Mr Adeleke, who was the PDP candidate in July 16 Osun poll, defeated the sitting governor and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Gboyega Oyetola, by 28,344 votes.

The governor-elect spoke in Abeokuta on Friday at a reception organised by the PDP for new members, predominantly from the former governor Ibikunle Amosun’s camp in the APC.

Mr Adeleke said Governor Dapo Abiodun would get the “Osun treatment” in the 2023 general election.

The new members were defectors from the APC, Labour Party (LP), Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Social Democratic Party (SDP) and the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The defectors were received amidst jubilation at the party secretariat in Abeokuta, by the party chairman, Sikirulai Ogundele, and the governorship candidate of the party, Ladi Adebutu.

Addressing the gathering, Mr Adeleke, who was represented by the former South West Secretary of the party, Bunmi Jenyo, said PDP had exposed APC’s electoral fraud in Osun, insisting that the winning strategy would be replicated and even advanced in Ogun State.

Delivering the governor-elect’s message to the crowd, he said, “Adeleke said I should tell you that it will be done, Like we did in Osun, we are going to repeat the feat in Ogun state.

“They did one thing during the Osun election, but we would be ready for them in Ogun, they went and hacked the server. They are rogues, APC are rogues, from head to toe and we are going to win them. We won them in Osun and we are going to win in Ogun State.”

Mr Jenyo further described the PDP governorship candidate in Ogun State, Mr Adebutu, and his running mate, Adekunle Akinlade, as a perfect match capable of dislodging the ruling party.

The former governorship candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement, APM, Mr Akinlade, was the anointed candidate of the immediate past governor, Ibikunle Amosun, in the last gubernatorial election.

Speaking at the event, the state chairman of PDP, flanked by a former party leader, Eddy Olafeso, presented party flags to the defectors.

On his part, Mr Adebutu lamented the spate of insecurity, unemployment, kidnappings, bad roads, and lack of quality healthcare services in the state.

He described the Abiodun-led administration as a failed government and called on the people of the state to vote him out in 2023.

He assured the defectors of fairness, saying “everyone has equal rights in this party and our Permanent Voters Card (PVC) is our way to freedom”.

“We all know that all is not well with governance in Ogun state. Don’t be deceived by this government, we are going to give them the Osun treatment,” Mr Adebutu said.

In his remarks, former Deputy Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Tola Banjo, who led defectors from Mr Amosun’s camp, said “Be assured that after sweeping for a long time, we are now under umbrella.”

“You won’t regret this. With the development, Dapo will be sacked in 2023.”