The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has warned applicants against patronising fake job portals as “the service is currently not conducting any recruitment exercise.”

In a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES, the Comptroller General of NIS, Isah Idris, noted that the fake portals are calculated ploys by job scammers to deceive and defraud applicants.

He said unsuspecting job seekers are currently being required to visit a certain portal to apply and are later redirected to a link where they would be expected to make some payments.

Mr Jere had earlier disclosed plans to recruit additional 5,000 personnel into the service over inadequate personnel.

The Comptroller General, who stated this recently in Jigawa during a condolence visit to the families of one of his officers killed by gunmen, said the request has just been sent to President Muhammadu Buhari and that the agency was awaiting approval.

Fake job

Speaking on the activities of the scammers, the immigration boss said: “These reports including the portal are NOT only false but are also calculated ploys to deceive and defraud unsuspecting job seekers into parting away with their hard-earned resources.

“The Service is currently NOT conducting any recruitment exercise and therefore members of the public are, by this notice, enjoined to ignore such publications to avoid falling into the antics of job scammers.”

Mr Idris also reiterated that recruitment is free and that the service only uses its verified social media platforms and official website to announce any recruitment exercise.

He urged the public to “completely ignore such spurious publications of recruitment exercise into the Service to avoid being defrauded by unscrupulous and deceitful elements out there.”

He also assured that deliberate efforts are being made to get those behind such fraudulent recruitment activities and bring them before the law.