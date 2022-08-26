The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has reacted to a press statement by Sylvester Oromoni’s family seeking the withdrawal of its representative, Bernard Onigah, from the ongoing inquest into the death of their 12-year-old son.

The NBA in a statement by its first vice-president, John Martins, on Friday described the allegations against Mr Onigah as “baseless.”

Mr Oromoni, who died in November 2021, was allegedly attacked by some senior colleagues for refusing to join a cult.

Following his death, a coroner’s inquest to investigate the circumstances of his death began in January.

Mr Onigah is the immediate past secretary of the National Human Rights Committee at the NBA.

The family had sought the withdrawal of the lawyer on the basis that he was “frustrating” the court’s proceeding in a bid to delay the matter and obstruct the cause of justice.

NBA

The NBA said the involvement of the NBA in the fact-finding proceeding is not exceptional adding that it is on the “grounds of public interest.”

Mr Martins added that the association had participated in similar panels and inquests across the country.

“Our immediate response upon being aware of the said press release was to institute a fact-finding committee, headed by Mr. John Aikpokpo Martins, the 1st Vice President of our Association which interacted extensively with Mr. Sylvester Oromoni and all the parties in the proceedings,” the statement said.

“Our findings reveal that the allegations of Mr. Oromoni are totally unfounded, baseless, and untrue, further findings reveal that the Press Release is a calculated attempt to intimidate our Counsel who has discharged his duties with the highest sense of responsibility, and has refused to toe the side of sentiments and emotions with regards to the case.”

The body said that Mr Onigah has served in similar roles at other panels and inquests across the country and “has exhibited sterling character and received multiple commendations on his public interest intervention.”

“Assuming that the sole intention of the Press Statement was to merely seek the withdrawal of our Counsel at the Proceedings, we will imagine that it would ordinarily not be a matter to be addressed before the Press, as the Counsel to Mr. Oromoni has a robust reach to the NBA and could easily have achieved this purpose without the unnecessary attempt at bullying our representative and attempting to malign the NBA before right thinking members of society.

“The NBA is aware of the regrettable circumstance giving rise to this inquest and appeals to the principal parties and Counsel to abide by the rules governing the proceedings of the inquest.

“The NBA wishes to encourage members of the public who are interested in this case and other similar matters of public interest to endeavour to attend court proceedings where the facts are genuinely interrogated.”