“Political cases are gradually standing on the head of the Rule of Law.”

Akwa Ibom State-based lawyer, Chris Umana (Source: Facebook)

“Inibehe is a victim of criminal justice system, and the system itself is the criminal.”

A public speaker and Lagos-based retired lawyer, Dele Farotimi (Source: Facebook)

“Inibehe is a courageous, vigorous and brilliant advocate who is destined to become a phenomenon in Nigeria’s legal profession.”

Human rights lawyer, Chidi Odinkalu (Source: Vanguard newspaper)

“One thing with injustice is that it can always come to anyone one day.”

Undergraduate student of University of Calabar, Mike Odenigbo (Source: Facebook)

“Sentencing without trial is definitely not welcome under the Nigerian Criminal Justice System as it emblems an exercise of arbitrariness and a slap on the hallowed concept of Rule of Law.”

Human rights lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi (Source: TheCable)

“Metaphorically, an unjust judge is more harmful to the society than a man who runs amok with a dagger in a crowded street. The latter as you know can be restrained physically, but the former deliberately destroys the moral foundation of the society and causes incalculable distress to individuals, while still answering honourable.”

Former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Mustapha Dahiru as quoted by famous writer, Elias Ozikpu (Source: SaharaReporters)

“To treat the temple justice of which he (Inibehe Effiong) is a committed minister with contempt, is not in his character as ‘convicted’ for at all.”

A non-governmental organization in Nigeria, Health of Mother Earth Foundation (Source: ThisDay newspaper)

“For many judges, once their elevation is confirmed, their allegiance is not in doubt, and it is not primarily to the constitution.”

Social commentator and writer, Kene Obiezu (Source: The Nation newspaper)

“Akwa Ibom CJ has crossed the sacred lines and has shown partisanship.”

Lagos-based constitutional lawyer, Festus Ogun (Source: Twitter)

“This imprisonment will bring national and international glory to him (Inibehe Effiong).”

Lawyer and chairman of Section on Public Interest and Development Law Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association, Monday Ubani (Source: Facebook)