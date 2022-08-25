Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has accused the former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido and his “cohorts” of “playing ignoble role” in the defeat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2015 general elections.

“With all modesty, only persons plagued by schizophrenia psychosis will ascribe any form of relevance to Mr Lamido, under whose leadership the PDP has woefully lost two governorship elections in Jigawa State in quick succession.”

Kelvin Ebiri, the media aide to Governor Wike, stated this in a statement on Wednesday in Port Harcourt.

The statement was in response to Mr Lamido’s comments on Channels TV where he said the Rivers governor was acting like an emperor as if the people of Rivers State will follow his order as if they are slaves.

Mr Lamido, an ally of the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, while appearing on Channels TV, said Mr Wike does not have the monopoly and control of the political choices of Rivers people and added that the governor will become a liability after his tenure expires in May next year.

Mr Lamido was speaking on the deepening crisis in PDP, Nigeria’s main opposition party and the feud between the Governor Wike and Atiku.

Mr Wike and Atiku have been at loggerheads after the presidential primary where the former Vice President defeated the Rivers governor.

The feud was further deepened after Mr Atiku ignored the PDP committee’s recommendation of Mr Wike as the party’s vice presidential candidate.

Mr Wike described Mr Lamido’s comments as “disdainful”.

Mr Ebiri described Mr Wike as the pillar of the PDP since 2015, and added that anyone who underrates Mr Wike’s political pedigree or ignores his influence in the state does so at his peril.

READ ALSO:

Justifying Mr Wike’s dominance in Rivers politics and control of the PDP in the state, Mr Ebiri, said Mr Wike won the governorship elections in Rivers State in 2015 and 2019 with landslide victories while Mr Lamido “could not boast of the same record in his state”.

“Under Lamido’s watch, as a governor of Jigawa State in 2015, the APC governorship candidate, Mohammed Abubakar, scored a total 648,045 votes to defeat his PDP opponent, Malam Ringim, who scored a total 479, 447 votes. Worst still, in 2019, Governor Abubakar polled 810,933, while the PDP candidate scored 288,356.

“Such records depict that Mr Lamido cannot and does not have such a political following that will benefit the PDP. Those who want electoral victory for the PDP are not dampening the morale required for a political offensive at APC, but Mr Lamido is cracking the wall of unity badly.

“So, as the 2023 general elections beckon, we wish to advise Mr Lamido to redeem his battered political image by delivering Jigawa State to the PDP, if he can,” he said.