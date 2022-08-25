There are indications that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, will be meeting with Nyesom Wike, the Rivers State Governor, in Europe.

A member of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Phrank Shuaib, dropped this hint on Thursday.

Mr Wike is currently in London where he and other political leaders met hours ago.

Mr Shuaib, who appeared on Channels TV’s political programme, “Politics Today” said the decision of the two men to meet in London was at their discretion.

Asked if it will not send a wrong signal should both men leave the same country without meeting, he said, “It depends on the purpose of their respective visits. Atiku is not there for political reasons. If they choose to meet, it’s at their discretion.”

READ ALSO:

When contacted, Atiku’s media adviser, Paul Ibe, confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES that his principal travelled to Europe. He said Atiku was in Paris, France the last time he tracked him.

Mr Ibe, however, said he was unaware of a scheduled meeting with the Rivers governor.

This paper reported how Mr Wike met with former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi and some past and serving governors earlier in London.

At the meeting were Governors Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and former Cross River State Governor, Donald Duke.

Although details of the meeting were not made public, it was not unrelated to preparations ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The controversy surrounding the many meetings and proposed reconciliation comes amid crisis in the party with Mr Wike being at loggerheads with Atiku after losing the presidential ticket to the former vice president at the PDP primary in May.

Mr Wike’s grouse grew deeper when he was ignored for the position of running mate and Ifeanyi Okowa, the Delta State governor, was picked.

Both messrs Atiku and Wike have since constituted committees on both sides, to meet and resolve the crisis.

With Mr Wike’s frequent meetings with chieftains of other parties, there are growing fears that he might be considering leaving the PDP.