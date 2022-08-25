A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ann Agom-Eze, has insisted that she, and not Governor David Umahi, is the “authentic” candidate of the party for the Ebonyi South District for the 2023 general elections.

Mrs Agom-Eze scored the second highest votes in the first APC primary for the district, which was won by Governor Umahi’s younger brother, Austin.

But the party cancelled the primary and held a second one, which Governor Umahi won after the brother withdrew.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) refused to recognise Mr Umahi, prompting the governor to sue INEC at the Federal High Court in Abakaliki.

Mrs Agom-Eze applied and was promptly granted leave by the court to join the suit and in her prayers urged the court to declare her as the authentic candidate of the party.

She argued that since the winner of the said primary, Mr Austin, withdrew, she should have been declared the candidate of the party as she was the only remaining contestant.

The court, on 22 July, ordered a fresh primary with fresh aspirants, alongside Mrs Agom-Eze, within 14 days.

Mrs Agom-Eze appealed the ruling and filed for a stay of execution at the Court of Appeal, Enugu. The case was adjourned till 7 September.

The APC went ahead with the third primary which was won by Governor Umahi. Mrs Agom-Eze refused to take part in the primary.

Agom-Eze’s insistence

Mrs Agom-Eze, while appearing as a guest in Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily on Wednesday, claimed the 22 July judgement proclaimed her the party’s candidate for the district.

“As far as I am concerned, I am the candidate (for Ebonyi South District) because of the judgment of 22nd of July or thereabout, proclaimed me the candidate,” she said.

Mrs Agom-Eze, a former permanent secretary, Ebonyi State Ministry of Lands, said the first primary of the party in the district remains the valid primary and that she emerged as the “authentic” candidate as a result of Mr Austin’s withdrawal.

Asked if she considers the APC’s position on her claim, she responded, “Well, I am looking at the (2022) Electoral Law.”

“All I do know is that the 2022 Electoral Law provides that if you are going for presidential (primary), you maintain a lane – you can’t want to be president and at the same time the senatorial candidate,” she added.

Mrs Agom-Eze denied that she was expelled by the APC over alleged rebellious and unruly behaviour.

She claimed there has not been any official communication about her alleged expulsion.

She accused Governor Umahi of attempting to facilitate “a kangaroo” expulsion against her but that party members from her ward refused.

She claimed a group loyal to the governor kept her ward executives under house arrest and tried to force the ward chairman to sign the expulsion letter, but he left the meeting and went into hiding because of an alleged plan to attack him.

“When they went to Afikpo, which is the headquarters of our senatorial zone, they had an affirmation and said I had been expelled,” she said, adding that she was surprised that they called her to come for disciplinary action despite the purported expulsion.

The senatorial aspirant also disowned the “letter of voluntary withdrawal” from the Senate race which the APC leaders in the state claimed she wrote.

“I don’t know about it. That’s not my signature,” she insisted.

She said there have been attacks against her since she joined the race, noting that the journey has been “bumpy.”

“From the moment I bought that nomination form, it hasn’t been easy for me. They never wanted me to submit it. During the screening, they tried to make sure I was screened out,” she said.

Why the crisis

Mr Agom-Eze confirmed that the crisis in the party was caused “to a great extent” by friction between a faction of the party led by Governor Umahi and another faction led by former Nigeria’s Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu.

She said the governor has been working with only the people that followed him to defect to the party in 2020 and has not considered old members of the party in the state.

“Even if you look at the constitution of the people going for one position or the other (in the state), they are all the new APC – people he came in with,” she said. “So, we are not being accommodated.”