As many public universities across Nigeria remain shut, leaders of various university-based unions who have opted for strikes to press home their demands from the government have suggested possible alternatives to strike action.

These suggestions were made on Wednesday by the leaders of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) and the Congress of Nigerian University Academics (CONUA) when they participated in the PREMIUM TIMES’ Twitter Spaces.

Apart from dialogue, legal options and legislation, they also suggested that the media can help to address the issues that lead to strikes beforehand.

The SSANU National President, Haruna Ibrahim, acknowledged in his remarks that his union, which suspended its strike Saturday for two months, opted for a strike as a weapon approved by the law for its demands.

He urged other striking unions to give the government the benefit of doubt by joining them to suspend the strike to observe the implementation of the content of the agreements already reached.

“We only go on strike when we are pushed to the wall, however, the strike is the weapon that is allowed by law. Whenever you hear SSANU is on strike, that means we have exhausted all the means possible. And when we see the semblance of understanding, we suspend,” he said.

He noted that the decision for SSANU to suspend the strike is “totally out of patriotism and in consideration of Nigerian students and parents who have been in this.”

“We are calling on our colleagues in ASUU, NAAT to consider and join us to suspend this strike and give the government the benefit of doubt,” he added.

On his part, the President of the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), Ibeji Nwokoma, said the alternative to strike is dialogue and prompt response to demands by the government.

He said NAAT was compelled to go on strike as a result of the government’s failure to acknowledge his union’s letters of demands, and that only members can determine if the strike would continue or not through a referendum.

He said: “NAAT is still on strike because NAAT is democratic and we have principals. So we can’t take certain decisions on our own without turning to our principals who are our members in various branches.

“By the time we complete the referendum and if the committee wants us to resume work, we will do that but if they want a continuation then we don’t have any option.”

What media can do

On his part, the National Coordinator, Congress of Nigerian University Academics (CONUA), Niyi Sunmonu, spoke on how the media can play a role in addressing critical challenges that often lead to industrial problems on campuses.

He said through deep and unbiased investigations of activities within the education sector journalists can help set an agenda for either the government or the labour unions to take appropriate action.

He said the media should not be reacting to developments but should be proactive enough to make strong inputs and expose what could lead to frictions and possible eventual strikes.

“The media should not wait till industrial actions are declared in the universities before they investigate the relationship between relevant ministries and unions in the education sector,” he said.

He also suggested legal options rather than shutting down the university system.