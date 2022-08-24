The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has condemned what it termed unconscionable murder of a cleric in Yobe State, North-east Nigeria, Goni Aisami, allegedly by two suspected soldiers, John Gabriel and Adamu Gideon.

The two suspects, who are lance corporals, are of the 241 Recce Battalion, Nguru, Yobe State.

NSCIA spoke in a statement shared with PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday and signed by its Deputy Secretary General, Salisu Shehu, a professor.

The organisation has also hailed the recent death sentence passed on a pastor, Erinmole Adetokunbo, and another Christian, Adedoyin Oyekanmi, over the killing of a seven-year-old Muslim boy, Kazeem Rafiu.

The accused were said to have on 7 June, 2017 “viciously cut off the innocent boy’s head, buried it under the altar of their church and threw his body into the canal.”

NSCIA commended the Ikeja Special Offences Court and the judge in particular, Oluwatoyin Taiwo, for the sense of justice and called for speedy actions in many other similar cases including Mohammed Alkali, who was reportedly murdered in 2018.

On Aisami’s murder

According to NSCIA, the gruesome murder of the popular cleric on Friday allegedly by men of Nigeria’s security formation was not only distasteful but also condemnable.

The police said Mr Gabriel, whom the cleric offered a lift, has confessed to the killing with the intention of stealing his car.

NSCIA in the statement urged the government to ensure that justice is served, saying the kindness offered the soldier was part of the teachings of Islam and advised Muslims not to be discouraged by the alleged killer’s conduct.

The statement reads in part; “According to reports, Sheikh Aisami was driving back to Gashua from Nguru, when in adherence to the Islamic code of assisting the needy, he offered to give a soldier a ride in his car when he met him at the military check-point to Jaji-Maji in Karasuwa Local Government Area of Yobe State.

“However, he shot him dead in cold blood some kilometers away, called his colleague to assist in fleeing with the deceased vehicle and threw millions of his family members, students, followers and the entire Muslim community into mourning. We are particularly grieved by this tragedy because it is axiomatic in Islam, according to the narration of Ibn Mas’ud, that “the death of a scholar is a loss that cannot be replaced for as long as the day and night alternate.”

ALSO READ: President Buhari condemns murder of Yobe cleric

“While appealing to Muslims to have faith in the military authorities and the judiciary in thoroughly investigating the murder and bringing the perpetrators to justice, we urge them not to read religious motives into the incident as others would do. We are not like them. Since we come from Allah and we shall all return to Him and no soul would taste death except with His leave, the Ummah should be rest assured that the perpetrators will come to judgement. Muslims should therefore remain calm as they join us in praying that Allah grants him and others like him Aljannah Firdaos.”

Pastor’s sentencing

Speaking on the death sentence over the killing of the seven-year-old boy, NSCIA said it would not join others to give blanket condemnation to Christianity because a pastor is involved.

The organisation said individuals are separate from religions and advised the adherents of other faiths to emulate it whenever issues concerning Muslims are involved.

It also specifically advised against the use of the terms “Islamisation” and “Fulanisation” of Nigeria without any evidence to proof.

The statement further said; “We unequivocally commend the judiciary for meticulously carrying out the investigation and delivery of justice. Though it is well known that justice delayed is justice denied and we hope that the wheel of justice shall roll much faster in future, it is still gratifying that the prosecution was diligently carried out until judgement was served without fear or favour.

“Many Muslims felt beheading a Muslim boy for church rituals is distasteful and provocative enough for NSCIA to have condemned Christianity and the Christians. Such Muslims, who expect NSCIA to adopt a divisive propaganda approach of others, fail to realise that two wrongs do not make a right.”

The Council said its stance is derived from its belief that “criminals are criminals and they should be so treated without appealing to base emotions or using the crime of a minority to vilify, malign or torment the majority.”

It said neither the church nor the bible asked the ‘evil pastor’ and his accomplice to do what they did, and that they should be “distanced from the teachings of Jesus.”

“If the Council had chosen to be cantankerous like others, innocent Christians would have been unduly tormented, the church would have been maligned and the polity would have been overheated on the sensationalisation of a pastor murdering a Muslim and burying his head in his church,” the statement added.

NSCIA condemned “weaponising religion for political expediency,” and advised against constant harassment of Muslims for the misdemeanour of crimes committed by persons associated with Islam.

“Religious leaders should rather be circumspect in their utterances and pronouncements as true people of God, not politicians in cassocks. They should resist the temptation of inflaming passions through the baseless allegations of the so-called Fulanisation and Islamisation, which are actually a smokescreen for their discreet atrocities and undisguised bigotry against Muslims in Nigeria. This is just a piece of advice and religion is essentially about giving advice,” the statement also added.