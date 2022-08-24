The Nigerian Police have vowed to go after manufacturers of a new technology that gives car owners the opportunity to automatically switch number plates.

Force spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, who made this known on Twitter via his verified handle on Tuesday, however, commended the innovation.

He urged Nigerians to reject the technology, adding that each vehicle is entitled to only one number plate.

His reaction follows a widely circulated video of a car in Nigeria seen on social media using the innovation.

The car which had a private licence plate and that of the presidency was seen switching the two plates automatically without any contact.

Nigerians have since reacted to the video with many raising the alarm that it could be used as a tool by criminal elements.

Reject the technology

Reacting to the innovation, Mr Adejobi, who also shared the video, urged Nigerians to reject the technology, adding that it is dangerous and detrimental to Nigeria’s security.

He said the police will collaborate with relevant agencies to curb excesses of car owners as it relates to licensed number plates.

ALERT: The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has announced the ban on rotational number plate, following the circulation of a video of a vehicle that displayed rotating number plates with different detail on either side of the plates.

pic.twitter.com/WvrxkDZtVQ — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) August 23, 2022

“We have come across this video which has gone viral. This technology is good but very criminal in our Nigerian context and it should be condemned.

“Every vehicle in Nigeria must be registered and have a number, not many numbers.

“We will work with other relevant security agencies in this regard to curb proliferation and incessant use of the fake or unregistered numbers and even discourage the coverage of number plates with a leather cover.

“ We will surely investigate the source of this and work against the production, spread and usage of this kind of technology which has been seen and perceived as dangerous and inimical to our security.

“We urge Nigerians to reject this technology and use of fake numbers, as it is criminal and punishable under the law,” he said.