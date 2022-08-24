The Rivers State Government has vowed to prosecute a federal lawmaker from the state, Chinyere Igwe, for alleged involvement in the illegal bunkering of petroleum products.

Mr Igwe, whose filing station was reportedly sealed for involvement in illegal bunkering activities, represents Port Harcourt Federal Constituency 11.

Emeka Woke, the chief of staff to Governor Nyesom Wike, made the threat at Mogho, Gokana local government area of the state during a Permanent Voters Card sensitisation and mobilisation rally.

A pro-PDP group, the Grassroots Development Initiative organised the rally, according to a report by Punch newspaper.

Mr Woke, in a statement issued by his media office in Port Harcourt on Monday, said no amount of blackmail would deter the state government from prosecuting the lawmaker.

“Anybody who allows his business premises to be used for illegal oil bunkering, that premises will be shut down,” Mr Woke said.

Governor Wike, several months ago, took up the fight against illegal oil bunkering in the state after it appeared the security agencies were complicit in the matter.

Governor Wike, in January, accused the police and civil defence operatives in the state of operating an illegal refinery and asked that the officers involved be transferred out of the state.

This led to the disbandment of the anti-vandal unit of the Nigeria Civil Defence in the state. The state commandant of the agency was subsequently replaced.

Mr Woke also repeated the threat made by Governor Wike that the state government would demolish any hotel or event centre where “cultists gather to hold meetings”.

“Whoever allows his hotel to harbour criminals bent on destabilising the state, we will deal with you according to the law,” Mr Woke said, according to the Punch report.