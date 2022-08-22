Nigeria has officially joined 66 countries of the world to sign and ratify the Budapest Convention on cybercrime.

Zakari Usman, a spokesperson for the Office of the National Security Adviser, made this known in a statement on Monday.

The Budapest Convention, also known as the Convention on Cybercrime, is the first international treaty seeking to address Internet crime by harmonizing national laws, improving investigative techniques, and increasing cooperation among nations.

It was drawn up by the Council of Europe in Strasberg, France, with the active participation of the Council’s observer states.

In Nigeria, the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention etc.) Act 2015 was introduced as the legal framework for the codification of criminal activities in cyberspace.

According to the NSA, Nigeria officially joined the convention after the approval of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on 29 June, and the signing of the instrument of accession by President Muhammadu Buhari as well as transmission to the Council of Europe on 6 July.

“Against this background and as part of the ongoing efforts to strengthen the global architecture of cybersecurity, the Council of Europe invited Nigeria to accede to the Convention on Cybercrime, also known as the Budapest Convention on Cybercrime, in July 2017,” the statement partly read.

Chairman of the Cybercrime Advisory Council, NSA Babagana Monguno, announces Nigeria’s accession to the Budapest Convention on Cybercrime.

Recall that Nigeria enacted the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention etc.) Act 2015 as the legal framework for the codification of criminal activities in the cyberspace. This was aimed at guaranteeing, amongst others, the safe use of the cyberspace and minimize the attendant risks to online platforms and critical infrastructure with consequential negative impact. Furthermore, the Federal Government also made significant efforts to implement its provisions by the development of a comprehensive National Cybersecurity Policy and Strategy (NCPS) 2021, establishment of the Nigerian Computer Emergency Response Team (ngCERT) and the National Digital Forensic Laboratory, amongst others. As an essential component of the Act, Section 41(2b) provides for conformity of the Nigerian cybercrime and cybersecurity laws and policies with regional as well as international standards. The objective is to support and be part of international cooperation in addressing the menace of cybercrime. This is considering the cross-border nature of cybersecurity threats and the dire need for synergy as well as effective collaboration with the international community to tackle the ever-increasing challenge.

