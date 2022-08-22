Nigeria has recorded nine new Lassa fever infections and three deaths in the 32nd week of 2022, spanning 8-14 of August.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) revealed this in the latest situation report on the disease, noting that 178 suspected cases were also recorded in the same week under review.

The report shows that the new confirmed cases decreased from 13 in week 31 to 9 cases reported from Ondo, Edo, and Enugu States.

Cumulatively, NCDC noted that 168 deaths have now been recorded in 2022 with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 18.8 per cent, which is lower than the 23.1 per cent CFR for the same period in 2021.

While the total number of people infected with Lassa fever in 2022 now stands at a total of 889 in Nigeria, the suspected cases have increased to 6,304.

The report shows that Ondo, Edo and Bauchi States accounted for 70 per cent of all the confirmed cases.

Similar to the previous week, Ondo State in the South-west topped the infection chart with 31 per cent, while Edo and Bauchi States accounted for 26 and 13 per cent of the infections respectively.

The NCDC also noted that no new healthcare worker was affected in the reporting week.

Lassa Fever

Lassa fever is an acute viral hemorrhagic (excessive bleeding) illness that is transmitted to humans through contact with food, household items contaminated by infected rodents or contaminated persons.

Its symptoms include fever, headache, sore throat, general body weakness, cough, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, muscle pains, chest pain, and in severe cases, unexplainable bleeding from ears, eyes, nose, mouth, and other body openings.