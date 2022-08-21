Banditry kingpin in Zamfara, Bello Turji, has repented and embraced peace overtures by the state government.

Zamfara’s deputy governor, Hassan Nasiha made the declaration in Gusau on Sunday.

He said Mr Bello’s repentance had resulted in peace in Birnin Magaji, Shinkafi and Zurmi local government areas of Zamfara.

The deputy governor spoke at the opening of a conference on security organised by the Students Union of Medina University, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

He said he had met with bandits in the 14 local government areas of the state.

“In the last three months, there has not been any bandits attack at Magami district as a result of the peace initiative with bandits,’’ Mr Nasiha said.

“Everyone knows the notorious bandits’ kingpin, Bello Turji who has operated on that axis.

“The state government through the peace committee entered into a peace deal with the bandits’ leader and he agreed to stop the criminality and to embrace peace.

“Turji is now killing unrepentant bandits who unleashed terror on innocent citizens in Shinkafi, Zurmi and Birnin Magaji local government areas,’’ Nasiha said.

He said the peace committee set up by Zamfara government met with nine bandits’ groups in their camps at Magami and Dansadau emirates where they raised their concerns.

“They said Hausas always attacked and raped their women, killing the Fulani on their way to or returning from markets,’’ he said.

Mr Nasiha also told the conference that Zamfara had ordered the return of cattle grazing routes, lands, water for livestock and other property seized by Hausas to the herders.

He said the order must be respected by both parties in the conflict to enable the return of law and order in the communities.

Mr Nasiha said the Fulani requested the government to consider freeing their youths currently in detention in correctional centres and in police cells.

“They equally requested for schools for their kids and other social services including fertilisers and farm inputs

“They said lack of education would influence a 12-year-old Fulani boy to kill a 70-year-old man using AK-47 rifle,’’ the deputy governor said.

Chairman of the students union, Kabiru Maru, said it convened the conference to discuss how it would contribute to the peaceful resolution of the decades-old conflict in the state and northwest region.

He said the group had invited experts on security and conflict resolution to proffer solutions to the crises.

The union leader urged communities to engage in prayers for the return of peace to the affected areas.

“We pray to God to help us to overcome the insecurity bedevilling Zamfara,’’ Mr Maru said.

(NAN)