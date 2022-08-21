Gunmen on Saturday killed the Apomu branch Chairperson of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Ali Kazeem

Mr Kazeem, who was also a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in the Isokan Local Government area of the state, was reportedly killed when the shooters attacked his vehicle near a stream in the Oke-Alfa area of Apomu.

“He was killed around 8 and 9 p.m. between Oke-Alfa and Timberland area, at the stream in the area,” said a source who requested anonymity for fear of his life.

“He was pursued to the spot by two vehicles. The cars trailed him to the point where his car was waylaid and he was killed.”

Tajudeen Bello, the Secretary of the Isokan Local Government area, confirmed the attack on the NURTW chair.

“Alhaji Kazeem was killed by gunmen yesterday night,” said Mr Bello.

“He played a major role during the 2022 Osun state governorship election. As a chairman of NURTW, he directed all his members to vote for APC and threatened that anybody who voted for the PDP would be dealt with as long as he was the chairman. He was reported at the palace and he stood by his words.”

Police react

When contacted, Yemisi Opalola, the police spokesperson in the state, said Mr Kazeem was abducted and whisked away by some unknown persons.

“Credible information received revealed that the NURTW chairman of Apomu branch one Ali Kazeem a.k.a Kekere Kazuma has been whisked away by unknown persons,” Mrs Opalola said.

The police spokesperson noted that eight persons have been arrested in connection with the attack.

Mrs Opalola said the NURTW chair was macheted by his abductors before he was whisked away with an unregistered vehicle.

“The victim actually left the motor parked at Apomu and was traced to Oke Afa area of Apomu where he was forcefully stopped, drew out from his Toyota Corolla ash colour reg no APM 203 AA, macheted and taken away by the assailants.

“It was further gathered that the assailants came with an unregistered black Toyota Corolla car.”