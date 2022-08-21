The police in Ogun State say they have arrested a man, Amoda Bola, for allegedly impregnating his 14-year-old daughter (name withheld) in Ode, Remo North Local Government Area of Ogun State

The police arrested Mr Bola, 49, at his residence in Idi Oro street, Ode Remo, following a complaint received from the victim.

The daughter had told the police in Ode Remo Divisional Headquarters that “her father, with whom she has been living for some years now, has been having carnal knowledge of her.”

A statement on Sunday by the police spokesperson in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the girl told the police that “her father has also been inviting men to the house to have sex with her after which the men will pay him money.”

The police spokesperson added that upon the report, the DPO of Ode Remo Division, Olayemi Fasogbon, detailed his detectives to the scene where the suspect was arrested.

“On interrogation, the suspect, who first denied the allegations, later confessed when the victim confronted him.

“His confession led to the arrest of five others who have slept with the victim at different times on the invitation of the father.”

Others arrested include; Ahmed Ogunkoya (30 years), Muyiwa Adeoye (48 years), David Sunday Solaja (69 years), Emmanuel Olusanya (50 years), and Joshua Olaniran (50 years).

All the suspects, according to the police spokesperson, had confessed to the crime.

“The victim, whose mother had separated from the father years back, was practically turned into a prostitute by her father.

”She has been taken to state hospital Isara Remo where it was confirmed that she is pregnant.

“The victim has insisted that it was her father who is responsible for the pregnancy, being the only person who slept with her within the period she conceived.”

The statement said the Commissioner of Police in the state had directed that the case be transferred to the anti-human trafficking and child labour unit of the state Criminal Investigation and Intelligent Department of the command.