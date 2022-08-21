The Speaker of Kaduna State House of Assembly, Yusuf Zailani, on Sunday, denied a rumour making the rounds that the state’s lawmakers are planning to impeach the governor of the state, Nasir El-Rufai.

Mr Zailani’s media aide, Ibrahim Danfulani, in a statement, said the rumour was “fictitious and handiwork of the opposition”.

The statement referenced an unnamed media outlet, which reported that the state’s lawmakers are making moves to impeach the governor over alleged corruption.

“The attention of the Speaker of Kaduna State House of Assembly has been drawn to the port of purported impeachment moves against Governor Nasir El-Rufai over corruption allegations circulating on social platforms.

“This is simply the handiwork of opposition and enemies of progress of the relationship between the legislative arm of government and the executive under the able leadership of Malam Nasir El-Rufai, apparently creating crises between the legislative and the executive and into the good people of Kaduna State the dividends of democracy they are benefitting courtesy of the good working relationship between the executive and the legislative, the statement said.

“The report also said the relationship between the governor and the Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Rt. Honourable Yusuf Zailani has been frosty for quite some time now and is also nothing but the figment of the imagination of the writer and perhaps their sponsors, it added.

Mr Danfulani said: “It is also untrue that the state lawmakers are currently investigating the expenditures of all the Ministries, Agencies and Parastatals of the state government.

“I, therefore, wish to state categorically that the entire report is maliciously concocted to misinform the general public and should be disregarded in its entirety.

“Meanwhile, the origin of the purported report will be thoroughly investigated with the view to bringing the perpetrators and their sponsors to book to serve as a deterrent to others.

“Let it however be noted that the relationship between the legislature and Executive is cordial and it is expected not only to remain so but be improved upon, the statement said.