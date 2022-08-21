The Comptroller-General of Nigerian Immigration Service, Isah Jere, Saturday, paid a condolence visit to the families of the immigration officer killed and those injured during a gunfight with terrorists in the Maigatari Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

Mr Jere also donated N4 million to the families of the officers during the visits.

Maigatari council area is a border community between Nigeria and the Niger Republic.

Gunmen on motorcycles attacked a team of immigration officers on a patrol of the area on 9 August killing one officer – Abdullahi Mohammed, and injuring two others – Abba Musa and Zubairu Garba.

The officers repelled the attack and forced the gunmen to abandon two of their motorcycles and a phone.

The incident occurred around the Galati-Birniwa-axis of the town, which is about 70 kilometres from the local government’s headquarters.

Mr Jere told reporters that the Immigration Service is proud of the sacrifice made by the deceased officer and the two injured officers and other members of the patrol team.

“I am in Jigawa State to visit my officers and men and particularly to pay condolences to the family of my personnel, Abdullahi Mohammed, Chief Immigration Assistant, a very gallant gentleman who paid the supreme price while on the line of duty in the defence of our territory.

“I am in Jigawa to appreciate and honour his gallantry, sacrifice and commitment to the safety and protection of our national territorial integrity. Abdullahi Mohammed remains one of our finest gentlemen, a hero and a great patriot. I assure his immediate family that their dear son has not died in vain. On behalf of my Officers and Men, we wish him eternal rest,” Mr Jere said.

Staff Welfare

Mr Jere said the welfare of officers of the Immigration Service remains one of his priorities.

“I must state that on the assumption of office, I made staff welfare a critical component of my agenda. This is to ensure that our officers and men are accorded decent consideration, dignity and honour in national service.

“I am committed to this cause and shall continue to assure that we take good interests and care in matters that affect all members of our workforce.

ALSO READ: Nigeria Immigration Service to recruit 5000 personnel

“This perhaps explains why I have to come personally to condole with the family of my deceased Personnel and check up on those wounded in their hospital beds.

“I could not lay claim to any busy schedule back in Abuja that would deny me the opportunity to come here to honour my wonderful Personnel,” the immigration boss said.

Effective border management

Mr Jere said the immigration service will ensure border management using modern technology.

“I like to state that our commitment to secure our nation’s borderlines is not negotiable. We shall continue to offer excellent protective cover across our over 5037 square kilometres of borderlines to enhance national peace and development.

“We are innovating on modern approaches to border security including the deployment order assets to enhance effective border security and management.

“My esteemed members of the press, I like to inform you that the current security situation in our country requires the contributions of everyone. We need to close ranks to fix our security situation,” he said.