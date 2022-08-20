Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, has demanded the “unconditional release” of Agba Jalingo.

The journalist was arrested on Friday at his Lagos residence in Alapere, Ketu, by police officers from Abuja.

“Policemen have surrounded my house,” he had said via his Facebook page on Friday.

Mr Falana in a statement on Saturday said that before Mr Jalingo’s arrest, his family were subjected to “unwarranted harassment for hours…”

“The ongoing harassment of Agba based on the allegation that he has defamed the wife of the brother of a serving Governor is the height of official impunity in a democratic society,” the statement reads.

“Since defamation is not a criminal offence the action of the Police is a flagrant breach of section 8(2) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015 and section 32(2) of the Police Establishment Act 2020 which have banned the police from arresting any person in Nigeria for civil wrong or breach of contract.

“Therefore, the police Authorities should release Agba Jalingo unconditionally and advise the petitioner to sue for libel in a civil court.”

Reason

Mr Falana said he met with the journalist at the police station where he informed him that he “committed no offence but that his newspaper, CrossRiverWatch had only asked why a lecturer who wrote examinations for a student in the Nigerian Law School, Abuja has been arraigned in court while the student is being treated like a sacred cow.”

“The police officers corroborated his account and stated that the petitioner had alleged that Agba Jalingo had committed ‘defamation and infringement of his integrity’, which is not an offence under any provision of the Criminal Code.

“Based on the information at my disposal, I was compelled to demand for his unconditional release since he has (not) contravened any provision of the Criminal Code.

“But the police officers informed me that his detention was ordered by the Authorities in Abuja. Thus, at about 11 am this morning he was flown out of Lagos and he is currently being detained at the Criminal Investigation Department, Garki, Abuja.”

The publisher of Cross-River Watch, has a long standing battle with the authorities.

In August 2019, he was arrested for accusing the Cross River State governor, Ben Ayade, of diverting N500 million belonging to the state.

He was charged with terrorism, treasonable felony, and cybercrime, and incarcerated for about 179 days, despite global outrage against the action.

In July 2021, the ECOWAS Court of Justice in Abuja ordered the federal government to pay the publisher N30 million as compensation for his ill-treatment and torture while in detention.

In March 2022, a Federal High Court in Calabar, dismissed the terrorism, treasonable felony, and cybercrime charges against him.