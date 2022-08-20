A member of the PREMIUM TIMES editorial board, Tope Oriola, has been appointed Associate Dean at the University of Alberta, Canada.

The appointment was announced in the university’s newsletter published on its website.

“The Faculty of Arts is excited to announce the appointment of Dr. Temitope Oriola as Associate Dean, Undergraduate,” the university stated.

Mr Oriola, a professor of Criminology and Sociology received a doctorate degree in Sociology from the same university in 2011.

Prior to resuming at Alberta, he has had an illustrious teaching and research career in universities in North America.

He was a recipient of the Governor-General of Canada Academic Gold Medal in 2011 for his outstanding scholarship. His articles have been published in international journals in his chosen field.

Mr Oriola was appointed special adviser to the Government of Alberta (Ministry of Justice and Solicitor General) on Police Act Review in 2021.

He is a former president of the Canadian Association of African Studies (CAAS), and a member of the Board of Directors of the Canadian Federation for the Humanities and Social Sciences.

He is president-elect of the Canadian Sociology Association (CSA) and the acting Chair of the University of Alberta Press Committee. He has for years been a regular contributor to the Opinion section of PREMIUM TIMES.

Expressing his excitement, Mr Oriola said, “the associate dean (undergraduate) role is an opportunity to serve and meaningfully impact lives. I am excited to join the Arts leadership team and contribute my share to collegial governance.”

He noted that his overarching objective is uplifting of the whole people, in the words of the University of Alberta’s founding president.

Mr Oriola received a Bachelors Degree in Sociology at the University of Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State Nigeria.

Chiamaka Okafor is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe.