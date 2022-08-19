Security personnel on Friday foiled a kidnapped in the Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna and rescued three victims, the state government has said.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security, Samuel Aruwan, said security personnel under Operation Forest Sanity foiled the kidnap attempt in the Ungwan Madaki area.

Mr Aruwan said the latest success “was reported to the Kaduna State Government in operational feedback following the rescue mission in response to a distress call from the area.

“According to the report, the troops arrived in the area and engaged the bandits, forcing them to flee and abandon their victims. Three victims were rescued by the troops: Elkanah Eli, along with his daughter, and one Mr Yahaya.

“The Kaduna State Government received the feedback with gratitude and praised the troops for their swift response and the successful rescue.

“The victims have been reunited with their families,” Mr Aruwan said.

The latest incident comes after the troops on Thursday cleared the hideout of notorious terrorist, Lawan Kwalba, in the same Chikun Local Government and recovered explosives-making materials.

In the Thursday operation, the security forces retrieved 27 bags of fertiliser for possible production of explosives found in the hideout deep inside the Chikun forest.

The troops cleared the camp of Mr Kwalba, in Rafin Dawa in the Dende area of the council.

Mr Aruwan said security forces have made further inroads in the ongoing campaign against terrorists and armed gangs across the state.