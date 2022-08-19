The stability of Chad Republic, and, indeed, all our neighbouring countries, is in our interest, President Muhammadu Buhari has said.

The president spoke Friday at State House, Abuja, while receiving a Special Envoy from the Transitional President of Chad, Mahamat Idris Derby.

Chad holds a Sovereign National Dialogue on 20 August and according to the Special Envoy, Brah Dallah, “the outcome would be respected, and not tampered with.”

President Buhari said relations between Nigeria and Chad transcended that of neighbours, as the late President, Idris Derby, “kept me constantly briefed on developments in the country.”

Speaking further on the virtues of good neighbourliness, the president said “common sense makes it extremely important that we be interested in the stability of Chad Republic, as it is in our own interest.

“We are genuinely concerned, and I am sincerely impressed with the leadership of the country in stabilizing the polity.

“It was the belief in good neighbourliness that made me first visit Chad, Niger Republic, Cameroon, and Benin Republic when I came in 2015. The more exclusion we create, the more we endanger present and future generations of our countries.”

President Buhari said he would “keep an ear to the ground, monitor developments closely,” as Chadians hold the National Dialogue, and offered the support of Nigeria in any form required.

The Special Envoy, who is also the country’s Minister of Public Works, extolled the long relationship between Nigeria and Chad, and indicated that over 99 per cent of Chadians were interested in, and taking part in the National Dialogue, including main rebel groups.

He said the parley was sovereign, and the conclusions would be scrupulously implemented.

“We need the support of Nigeria during and after the event,” he added.

Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to the President

(Media and Publicity)