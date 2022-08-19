The Nigerian Meteorological Agency has predicted rains and thunderstorms from Friday to Sunday across the country.

NiMet`s weather outlook released on Thursday in Abuja predicted thunderstorms over parts of Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebbi, Yobe, Borno, Taraba and Adamawa States during the morning hours of Friday.

According to it, there are chances of thunderstorms over parts of Jigawa, Sokoto, Kaduna, Bauchi, Gombe, Zamfara, Kano, Katsina, Borno, Yobe and Kebbi States later in the day.

The agency predicted intermittent rains over the North-central region throughout the forecast period.

NiMet forecast light rains over the inland and coastal cities of the south in the morning hours with moderate rains over the inland and coastal region later in the day.

“For Saturday, a cloudy atmosphere is expected over the northern region with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Kano, Katsina and Sokoto States during the morning hours.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms are expected over parts of Bauchi, Kebbi, Katsina, Kano and Sokoto States.

“The North central region is expected to be cloudy with chances of morning rains over parts of Kwara, Niger and the Federal Capital Territory,” it said.

According to it, rains are expected over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Benue, Kogi, Plateau and Nasarawa States during the afternoon and evening hours.

It envisaged a cloudy atmosphere over the inland and coastal cities of the south with chances of light rains over Rivers and Akwa Ibom in the morning hours.

The agency anticipated prospects of moderate rains over parts of Ekiti, Ondo, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Enugu, Imo, Edo and the coast later in the day.

The agency forecast a cloudy atmosphere over the northern region on Sunday with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Kebbi, Borno and Sokoto States during the morning hours.

It anticipated thunderstorms over parts of Sokoto, Kano, Bauchi, Gombe, Borno and Adamawa States during the afternoon and evening hours.

“The North central region is expected to be cloudy in the morning hours. Thunderstorms are expected over parts of Plateau and Benue States during the afternoon and evening hours.

“ The inland and the coastal cities of the South are expected to be cloudy in the morning hours.

“Later in the day, moderate rains are expected over parts of Ogun, Imo, Edo, Delta, Lagos, Bayelsa, Cross River and Akwa Ibom States,” it said.

According to the agency, the northern parts of the country are still at risk of floods. Emergency agencies are expected to be on alert.

The agency also advised airline operators to get updated weather reports from NiMet for effective planning in their operations. (NAN)