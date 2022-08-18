Security operatives in Kaduna Thursday cleared the hideout of notorious terrorist Lawan Kwalba in Chikun Local Government and recovered explosives-making materials.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security, Samuel Aruwan, said the security forces retrieved 27 bags of fertilizer for possible production of explosives found in the hideout deep inside in Chikun forest.

Mr Aruwan said the troops cleared the camp of Mr Kwalba, in Rafin Dawa in the Dende area of the council.

The official said security forces have made further inroads in the ongoing campaign against terrorists and armed gangs across the state.

He said the operational feedback given to the state government indicated that “the troops of Operation Forest Sanity conducted an operation in the location after it received actionable intelligence.

“The troops after clearing the camp recovered some batteries and 27 bags of fertilizer. These materials indicate likely plans to manufacture Improvised Explosive Devices (IED), considering the bandits’ close alliance with terrorists.

READ ALSO:

“Furthermore, one motorcycle and two mobile phones were recovered as the bandits took to their heels before the troops’ arrival.

“The troops extended the search a short distance from the camp and made some arrests. Investigations are ongoing on the intercepted suspects.

“The Kaduna State Government received the report with satisfaction, and praised the sustained efforts by officers and men carrying out the operations, Mr Aruwan said.

Thursday’s operation followed Tuesday’s raid in the same council area where seven kidnap victims, including an infant, were rescued in Kurita and Manini communities.

In the Tuesday operation, the troops engaged the terrorists in a firefight which forced the gunmen to flee their camp.

The rescued hostages were identified as Sahara Hamisu; Ramlatu Umar; Saudata Ibrahim; Maryam Shittu; Fatima Shuaibu; and Khadijah Mohammed with her infant child.