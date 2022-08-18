The Ogun State Government has confirmed four new cases of Monkeypox in the state.

The government through its Director of Public Health in the Ministry of Health, Festus Soyinka, made this known on Thursday in Abeokuta, the state capital.

He said two cases were recorded at Ota, in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area, and one each in Abeokuta North and Abeokuta South Local government Areas.

“Cumulative confirmed cases in Ogun State is now 7,” the director added.

The Monkeypox virus was first isolated in 1958 at the State Serum Institute in Copenhagen (Denmark) during an investigation into a pox-like disease among colonies of monkeys kept for research.

On Wednesday, at a press conference, the Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Tedros Ghebreyesus, said Monkeypox infections continue to rise globally, with more than 35,000 cases across 92 countries and territories.

Mr Ghebreyesus added that 12 deaths have been recorded so far.

Contact tracing in Ogun

The government said the Disease Surveillance and Notification Officers (DSNOs) in the local governments have carried out line listing and contact tracing of the patients, whom he said were on medication at an undisclosed hospital.

“LGA DSNOs have carried out line listing and contact tracing. DSNOs reported that the patients are on medication prescribed for them in the hospital,” Mr Soyinka said.