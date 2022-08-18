At least 26 Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have signed a petition calling on the intervention of the United Nations in the “unjust incarceration” of the rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong by Akwa Ibom State Chief Judge, Ekaette Obot.

The CSOs, under the auspices of the Civil Society Coalition on Free Inibehe Effiong (CSCOFI), said the lawyer is in danger and might lose his life after he was tortured by prison officials at Uyo Custodial Centre.

Their petition, dated 12 August, was sent to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights in Geneva, Switzerland, through the UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights Defenders.

The group said Justice Obot’s committal of Mr Effiong to 30 days in prison for alleged contempt of court was without due process and fair hearing.

They also alleged a connivance between the judiciary and executive in Akwa Ibom because the Governor of Akwa Ibom, Udom Emmanuel, is a party in the matter.

“Mr Effiong was not put on the dock, told what his wrong and contempt was, given fair hearing or even opportunity to recant or purge himself,” the group said, calling on the UN to ask the Nigerian Government to persuade Justice Obot to end the “impunity”.

The incarcerated lawyer, Mr Effiong, was at Justice Obot’s court to defend his client in a defamation case in which Governor Emmanuel is the claimant.

Mr Effiong had in previous proceedings requested the judge to recuse herself from the case.

The lawyer, on the 27 July hearing, objected to the presence of two armed police officers brought into the court on the order of the chief judge.

In a court proceedings released after she was sued, Justice Obot said she committed Mr Effiong to 30 days imprisonment for his “unruly behaviour.”

Mr Effiong served the first two weeks of his sentence at Ikot Ekpene Custodial Centre of the Nigeria Correctional Service.

He was later transferred to Uyo Custodial Centre to serve the remaining days.

The lawyer was reportedly abused by prison officials who scraped his hair and beard.

Mr Effiong’s incarceration has attracted condemnations by several groups across Nigeria.

Some groups have held protests in Uyo, calling for his release.

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has also faulted the procedure adopted by Justice Obot in jailing the lawyer.

The NBA President, Olumide Akpata, threatened to take up the case with the National Judicial Council.