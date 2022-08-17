The President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Emmanuel Osodeke, will today (Wednesday) speak to Nigerians about the industrial action by his union which has lasted more than six months.

Many Nigerians had thought the union would call off the strike on Tuesday. This was because of a meeting held Tuesday between the union and the representatives of the Nigerian government.

However, the meeting, PREMIUM TIMES learnt, ended in a deadlock due to the failure of both parties to reach an agreement.

Mr Osodeke, a professor, will feature in the first part of PREMIUM TIMES’ Education series on Twitter Spaces titled “Lingering ASUU Strike, Revitalisation of Nigeria’s University system and the way forward.”

Subsequent parts of the series will feature other unions in the universities including the Congress of University Academics (CONUA) and its National Coordinator, Niyi Sunmonu.

ASUU began the first leg of its strike action on 14 February and announced an extension on 1 August by another four weeks.

The renegotiation of the 2009 agreement and the replacement of IPPIS with UTAS are the major demands of the striking lecturers.

The renegotiation of the 2009 agreement was earlier concluded in May 2021 but was not implemented by the government. Instead, another renegotiation committee led by Nimi Briggs, an emeritus professor, was set up to renegotiate the agreement.

ALSO READ: ASUU faces criticism over call against APC govt

The Briggs-led committee has submitted a draft agreement to the government but the Ministry of Labour and Employment accused ASUU of fixing its salaries and entitlements in the draft, an allegation ASUU has denied.

Mr Osodeke said the contents of the draft agreement were proposed by the government.

ASUU is also demanding the release of a white paper of the presidential visitation panels to universities and a halt to the proliferation of universities, especially by state governments.