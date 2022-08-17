The police in Anambra State have arrested the suspended Transition Committee Chairman of Nnewi North Local Government Area, Mbazuluike Iloka, over allegation of involvement in the death of his wife, Chidiebere Iloka.

Mrs Iloka was said to have slumped and died on Sunday, 7 August, after serving her husband breakfast.

There has been speculation that her husband, Mr Iloka, is responsible for her death.

Sources said the husband had been beating the wife.

The police spokesperson in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the arrest to PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday.

He said the suspect had made a statement, but that the police were awaiting an autopsy result of the deceased, to ascertain what caused her death.

“He is in our custody,” the police spokesperson said of the suspended chairman.

Mr Ikenga, a deputy superintendent of police, said the police were investigating the incident and that the autopsy would aid the investigation.

Background

Mr Iloka was suspended by Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State, shortly after the information about his wife’s death became public, amidst allegations that he killed the woman.

Mr Soludo announced the suspension of the council chairman in a letter dated 11 August and signed by the state’s Commissioner for Local Government, Tonycollins Nwabunwanne.

The governor explained that the suspension was in response to “massive public outcry” and allegation of homicide against Mr Iloka.

“Consequently, you are directed to step aside and handover the affairs of the local government to the head of local government administration not later than 12 August, 2022, until further notice,” he had said.

The suspension came about nine days after Mr Iloka was inaugurated as the transition chairman of the council area, alongside 20 others.