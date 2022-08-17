A yet-to-be-identified motorcyclist has lost his life during a clash between commercial motorcyclists and the police over an accident that occured at the Abule-Egba area of Lagos.
The police spokesperson in Lagos State, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident on Tuesday in his verified Twitter handle monitored by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).
According to Mr Hundeyin, after a minor accident involving a car and a motorcycle on the Abule-Egba Bridge at about 4.30 p.m. today (Tuesday), motorcycle riders, in their numbers, started fomenting trouble.
He said that police arrived at the scene to quell the unrest, but the motorcyclists violently attacked the officers.
“We are fully aware of the disturbances in Oko-Oba area of Lagos State. This resulted in the death of one of the riders.
“Normalcy has been restored to the area. The police in Oko-Oba are fully on ground to forestall any breakdown of law and order,” he said.
The incident comes as the Lagos State government say they are considering a total ban of commercial motorcyclists across the state.
The state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had on 1 June, banned the operation of commercial motorcycles, popularly called Okada, in six local government areas and nine LCDAs.
The six local governments are Ikeja, Surulere, Eti-Osa, Lagos Mainland, Lagos Island, and Apapa.
(NAN)
