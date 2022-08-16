Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has absolved Ebubeagu of killings in the state.

Ebubeagu was set up in 2021 by governors of the five states in the South-east to help in the fight against insecurity in the region, which has witnessed deadly attacks linked to the Biafra agitation by the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra.

But the security outfit has been accused of extrajudicial killings like in the tragic incident in July where some Imo youths returning from a wedding ceremony were shot dead at a close range.

Ebubeagu operatives were said to be responsible for the killing.

The Amnesty International Nigeria, in its reaction to the July killing, said it has documented Ebubeagu’s involvement in extrajudicial killings, torture, extortions and other crimes, in responding to the violence in the South-east.

“It is horrifying that unarmed young men who clearly posed no threat to anyone were gunned down, in utter disdain for the right to life,” Osai Ojigho, the director of Amnesty International Nigeria, had said in a statement.

“Such killings cannot be justified under any circumstances whatsoever,” he added.

No, not Ebubeagu

Governor Uzodinma, while defending Ebubeagu, said members of the security outfit do not carry arms, let alone carry out sophisticated attacks.

“Ebubeagu has no sophistication, like the kind of rifles that the bandits are carrying all along. Ebubeagu are not armed,” Mr Uzodinma said on Tuesday evening, while appearing as a guest on a Channels TV programme, Politics Today.

“Some of these bandits are now operating as Ebubeagu. Of late, we discovered bandits would attack a particular place, and the next thing because they have their syndicates, they would come up with a propaganda that Ebubeagu has attacked.

“But between me and those who are in charge of Ebubeagu, and the security agencies, they know that Ebubeagu doesn’t have the capacity to attack with sophisticated arms,” he said.

The governor said criminality in Imo State has “political undertone”, and that those criticising Ebubeagu are not interested in the “peaceful atmosphere” in the state.

He said what Ebubeagu operatives do is to pick information about unusual movement in communities and report it to security agencies. “It is not a security force that goes to war,” he added.

In a response to a question, Governor Uzodinma said the state government would prefer that Ebubeagu work with the security agencies, instead of the security outfit bearing arms.

“You know the provision of security like the police, the army, the navy, and the air force is under the exclusive list. So as a federating unit, I don’t know where I will get the mandate that will enable me to procure sophisticated arms to give to local people like the Ebubeagu members who have not been trained,” the governor said.