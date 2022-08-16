The police in Osun State on Monday intercepted an unregistered truck conveying 12 persons and 14 suspected stolen motorcycles to the state.

A statement issued on Tuesday in Osogbo by Yemisi Opalola, the police spokesperson in the state, said the unmarked truck was intercepted at Oke-Odo in Osogbo.

“At about 3.30 p.m. on Monday, the Police received information that one unregistered truck was conveying some suspected persons from the Northern part of the country to the state.

“The suspected truck was intercepted at Oke-Odo by policemen and when a search was conducted on the truck, 14 men, who could not give a reasonable explanation of their purpose for coming to the state, were arrested.

“12 suspected stolen motorcycles were also found on the truck,’’ she said.

Ms Opalola said the suspects and the motorcycles had been handed over to the state Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation and profiling.

The development comes barely a week after operatives of the Amotekun corps intercepted trailers, with dozens of men hidden under cows and motorcycles, coming from northern Nigeria in Ondo State.

Earlier this month, the police in Oyo State said they stopped 147 passengers heading to Ogun from Zamfara State.

The increased vigilance by security agencies came following reports that terrorists were planning to attack some locations in the South-west part of the country.

(NAN)