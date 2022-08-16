A Catholic priest, Chinedu Nwadike, and a seminarian, Emmanuel Nwafor, abducted on Friday have been released.

Mr Nwadike is the deputy registrar of the Spiritan University, Abia State.

He was kidnapped alongside the seminarian while they were on their way to Enugu State.

Their abductors had demanded N50 million ransom.

The clerics were said to have been dropped Sunday evening along Okigwe-Umunneochi Road, between Imo and Abia States Nigeria’s South-east, the same spot they were abducted.

The Director of Communication of the Enugu Catholic Diocese, Benjamin Achi, confirmed their release to PREMIUM TIMES, Tuesday morning.

“The good news came yesterday (Monday). We Thank God that, at least, these ones came back alive,” he said.

Asked if any ransom was paid to the kidnappers, Mr Achi, a Catholic priest, said the information was yet to be given.

He, however, said a ransom might have been paid to secure their release.

“I am sure that there may have been ransom (payment), even though it was not stated,” Mr Achi said.

Not the first time

Christian clerics, mainly from the Catholic Church, have become the target of abduction lately across Nigeria.

In Mid-July, two Catholic priests were kidnapped at the rectory of Christ the King Catholic Church, Yadin Garu in Lere Local Government Area of Kaduna State, North-west Nigeria.

Earlier in July, two Catholic priests were also abducted in Edo State, Nigeria’s South-south.

The priests kidnapped in Edo and Kaduna States were later released by their abductors after payment of ransom.

In late June, two other Catholic priests abducted in Edo and Kaduna States were killed by their abductors.

Increase in abduction cases in Abia

Abduction for ransom has increased in Abia State in recent times, particularly in Umunneochi Council Area.

The abduction of Messrs Nwadike and Nwafor occurred barely 24 hours after gunmen abducted a police officer at Mbala Divisional Police Headquarters in Isuochi Community, Umunneochi Local Government Area of the state.

The abducted officer, simply identified as Dickson, is a deputy superintendent of police, and the divisional crime officer in the police facility.

He was yet to be released, four days after.

About three weeks ago, gunmen abducted scores of passengers along the Enugu-Port Harcourt highway between Leru Junction and Ihube Community, a boundary between Imo and Abia states, Nigeria’s South-east.

In July, gunmen abducted some travellers in Lokpanta, a community in Umunneochi Local Government Area of the state.

Mid-June, gunmen also abducted a journalist in Umuahia. He was released about five days later, after a N10 million ransom was reportedly paid.

Earlier in June, Uwadinachi Iweha, a medical doctor and the provost of Gregory University College of Medicine, Umuahia Campus, was also abducted.

He was whisked away while driving out of his residence at Umuajameze Ezeleke Umuopara in the Umuahia South Council Area of the state.

Mr Iweha is yet to be released, about two months after his abduction.

In May, Samuel Kanu-Uche, the Prelate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, was abducted alongside two other priests, while they were on they were coming back from a programme in Umunneochi Local Government Area of the state.

The clerics were released about two days later after reportedly paying N100 million to the kidnappers.