The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi State has called for the arrest of one of its chieftains, Ann Agom-Eze, who is a rival to Governor David Umahi for a seat in the Nigerian Senate.

The APC accused the woman of anti-party and perjury against the party in the state.

The chairperson of the party in the state, Stanley Emegha, made the call for Mrs Agom-Eze’s arrest while speaking with journalists on Monday in Abakaliki

He called on the police to arrest Mrs Agom-Eze wherever she is sighted.

The call comes barely 48 hours after the APC in Ebonyi claimed it had “expelled” her from the party.

Mrs Agom-Eze scored the second highest votes in the first APC primary for the Ebonyi South District, which was won by Governor Umahi’s younger brother, Austin.

But the party cancelled the primary and held a second one, which Governor Umahi won after the brother withdrew.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) refused to recognise Mr Umahi, prompting the governor to sue INEC at the Federal High Court in Abakaliki.

Mrs Agom-Eze applied and was promptly granted leave by the court to join the suit and in her prayers urged the court to declare her as the authentic candidate of the party.

She argued that since the winner of the said primary, Austin Umahi, withdrew, she should have been declared the candidate of the party as she was the only other contestant in the said election.

The court ordered a fresh primary with fresh aspirants and Mrs Agom-Eze within 14 days.

Mrs Agom-Eze appealed the ruling and filed for a stay of execution at the Court of Appeal, Enugu.

The APC went ahead with the third primary which was won by Governor Umahi. Mrs Agom-Eze refused to take part in the primary.

The APC chairperson in the state, Mr Emegha, said on Monday that it is impossible for Mrs Agom-Eze to represent the party in the district in the 2023 elections.

‘Umahi cannot contest for Senate’

Reacting to the development, Mrs Agom-Eze denied any wrongdoing. She instead accused the governor of orchestrating her expulsion.

She said the APC zonal leadership has no such right to sack her, especially since her appeal is pending at the Court of Appeal.

She insisted that Mr Umahi has utilised his opportunity by contesting for the president of Nigeria and, therefore, cannot contest again for the Senate in this electoral year.

“How can I be suspended at the APC zonal office? What is my crime? Insisting on the mandate, right? Or because Governor Umahi wants the ticket? Where will he take it to? By contesting for the President, he has used his opportunity for this electoral year. He needs to accept the truth.

“Their action in Afikpo is a show of desperation. Being afraid of being defeated by a woman, he has decided to cut corners, thinking that is the easiest way of achieving a result he can never get.

“The 2022 electoral process is his biggest problem and he cannot even win this. He can’t change the law. He should be a law-abiding citizen and wait for the judgment of the appeal court rather than resorting to intimidation and harassment,” she said.