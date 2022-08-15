The Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) says it is throwing its weight behind the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, in the 2023 general elections.

Its National President, Musa Muhammed, announced this in a statement in Lagos through the National Publicity Secretary of the union, Abdulrahman Amusan.

Mr Muhammed, also the Lagos State Chairperson of RTEAN, said the union had always come out in support of the APC since 2015, and 2023 would not be an exception.

“The leadership of the union remains a staunch supporter of the second term ambition of Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the APC Presidential candidate in 2023.

“I am still a bonafide member of APC; I have not belonged to any other political party since 2015.

“Our support is for APC and the Lagos State Government.

“As Lagos Government is for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s presidential ambition, we are also for Asiwaju,” Mr Muhammed said.

According to him, the union came out boldly in 2015 and 2019 to support APC and would do the same in 2023.

The RTEAN president described the performance of Mr Sanwo-Olu in Lagos as sterling, adding that Mr Tinubu had also done a lot in developing and empowering many people across the nation.

“I, as a card-carrying member of APC, throw my weight behind APC from local government level to the federal level with all my members,” he added.

Mr Muhammed said the harmonious relationship the union had been having with the Lagos State Government would continue.

He said the leadership of the union would soon stage a rally to demonstrate its support for the ruling party in the state.

“We have also ordered all our members to go and pick up their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

“Soon, we are going out for operation show your voter cards throughout the federation.

“In our upcoming mega rally, all members will showcase their PVCs,” Mr Muhammed said.

(NAN)