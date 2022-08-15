The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has faulted comments by Nigeria’s Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, on the trial of former Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate, Ike Ekweremadu in the United Kingdom.

Mr Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice, were on 23 June arrested in the UK by London Met Police and charged with conspiracy to traffic a person to the United Kingdom in order to harvest his organs.

The case was transferred to Central Criminal Court in London popularly known as Old Bailey, where Mrs Ekweremadu was granted bail on stringent conditions.

But the senator was denied bail because he was said to be a flight risk.

Mr Malami told reporters on Thursday that the Nigerian government would not interfere “with any local or international legal battle involving the former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu.”

He said it had never been the tradition of the government to interfere in a judiciary process – whether in Nigeria or elsewhere.

But, in a statement on Sunday by its spokesperson, Chiedozie Ogbonnia, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo countered the attorney-general, saying sovereigns usually interfere to save their citizens in foreign countries.

The group asked the Nigerian government to intervene and assist the lawmaker and his wife.

“We urge the Federal Government of Nigeria led by President Muhammadu Buhari and Mr Geoffrey Onyeama, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nigeria High Commission in the UK, the Senate and House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to burnish their diplomatic channels in ensuring that Ekweremadu and his wife get the desired assistance by transferring the case to Nigeria,” Ohanaeze said.

Mr Ogbonnia recalled that Nigeria in late 2018 and 2019, using her “diplomatic weight” secured the release of Zainab Kila, a Nigerian lady, after 124 days in Saudi Arabian prison over alleged drug trafficking.

“We believe that Mr Ekweremadu’s case should not be different, especially when Nigeria enjoys longstanding cordial relations with the UK, and all the individuals involved in the UK case are Nigerian nationals,” the group said.

Ohanaeze said the lawmaker had served Nigeria “meritoriously in various capacities” and was decorated with the service honour of the Commander of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, adding that “a measured indignity to Mr Ekweremadu, an illustrious Igbo and a serving senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, is a sad denouement to Nigeria and indeed the entire Africa.”

The group’s spokesperson also faulted the continued incarceration of the lawmaker by British authorities despite earlier making full disclosure to the UK High Commission that the donor, David Ukpo, was undergoing medical investigations for a kidney donation to his daughter.

“One would expect Nigeria to feel scandalised by the initial contempt by the British authorities in discountenancing an official document of Nigeria on the donor’s age in the first place and feel disrespected by the continued refusal to grant Ekweremadu bail for a clearly bailable offence,” he said.

The Ekweremadus are facing charges of conspiring to traffic a person for organ harvesting in violation of the Modern Slavery Act 2015.

Obinna Obeta, a Nigerian doctor practising in the UK, has also been charged along with the Ekweremadus.

Mr Obeta appeared before Bexley Magistrates’ court on 13 July and is charged under the Modern Slavery Act with arranging the travel of a 21-year-old man between August 2021 and May 2022 to exploit him.