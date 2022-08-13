The Nigerian Army has said its troops of Operation Hadin Kai, operating in the North-east region, have rescued another Chibok girl and three others.

The army made this known in a statement on Saturday on its Facebook page.

According to the statement which was not signed by anyone, the Chibok girl, Aisha Grema, was received by the Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association (NAOWA).

The latest rescue of the Chibok girl comes barely two weeks after two other girls were rescued.

It also comes two months after the army announced the rescue of one other girl from the same group.

About five years ago, 81 of the school girls who were abducted by the insurgent group, Boko Haram, were released.

The extremist Boko Haram sect had on 14 April, 2014, abducted 276 girls from Government Secondary School, Chibok, Borno State. A presidential committee said 57 of the girls immediately escaped from their abductors.

When the President Muhammadu Buhari administration came to power in 2015, it began negotiation with the Boko Haram sect. That yielded the release of 21 of the girls in October 2016 and another 82 in May 2017.

Not much has been heard of the remaining 112 girls, although the federal government said it is still working on getting them released.

In the statement it released on Saturday, the army said the Chibok girl was rescued alongside her four years old child and three others, amongst whom was a 12 years old child who was abducted since her infancy.

“Aisha was rescued yesterday, 12 August 2022 with her four (4) years old child by troops of 21 Special Armoured Brigade, Sector 1 Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) at Bama Local Government Area (LGA) while the three other girls were rescued by troops of 242 Battalion, Sector 3 OPHK at Mongonu LGA of Borno State,” the statement said.

TROOPS OF OPHK RESCUES ANOTHER CHIBOK SCHOOL GIRL AND THREE OTHERS.

…NAOWA President donates relief materials and financial support

The President, Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association, Mrs Salamatu F Yahaya today Saturday 13 August 2022 donated relief materials and financial support to a newly rescued abducted Chibok school girl, Aisha Grema and three others at Maimalari Military Cantonment, Maiduguri.

Aisha was rescued yesterday, 12 August 2022 with her four (4) years old child by troops of 21 Special Armoured Brigade, Sector 1 Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) at Bama Local Government Area (LGA) while the three other girls were rescued by troops of 242 Battalion, Sector 3 OPHK at Mongonu LGA of Borno State.

The General Officer Commanding 7 Division, Maj General W Shuaibu disclosed that one of the abductees, Miss Mwanret Daspan aged 29 was abducted on Monday, 21 December 2022; Claris Fidel aged 22 from N’djamena Chad was abducted on 25 March 2022 while Hauwa (12yrs old) has been in captivity of Boko Haram terrorists since as an infant.

While interacting with the rescued girls, Mrs Yahaya expressed immense delight on the success recorded by troops of OPHK. She further encouraged them with words of advise and hope, thus assuring them of the commitment of the Military in conjunction with Borno State Government to reunite them with their families.

The Theatre Commander Joint Task Force (JTF) North East (NE) Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), Major General CG Musa also assured the general public of the commitment and dedication of the Theatre in rescuing all captives and also restoring total peace to the North East region.