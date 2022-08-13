Security operatives in Kaduna Saturday recorded a major success in the ongoing operations against terrorists in the state on Saturday.

According to a statement by the state Commissioner of Internal Security, Samuel Aruwan, scores of bandits were killed by ground troops and air assets during an operation in Galbi, Chikun Local Government Area.

“This was conveyed in operational feedback to the Kaduna State Government from the security agencies. According to the feedback, troops of Operation Forest Sanity supported by assets of the Nigerian Air Force conducted clearance operations on an identified terrorist enclave in Galbi general area.

“During their advance, the security forces crossed River Kaduna and ran into stiff resistance from the insurgents. After a fierce firefight, scores of terrorists were confirmed neutralized as the military forces prevailed.

“Two General Purpose Machine Guns (GPMGs), three AK47 rifles and seven motorcycles were recovered from the enclave of the neutralized bandits.

“The Kaduna State Government expressed excitement at the feedback and praised the troops for their tenacity in this significant victory against the enemy forces.

“The Government thanked the troops, air force crews, police personnel, intelligence operatives, and local vigilante members who contributed to the success of the mission. The Government urged the security forces to increase the momentum and vanquish the terrorists for good.

“Troops will continue clearance operations in the general area, and other identified areas of interest across the state.”

Terror gangs, commonly referred to as bandits, have unleashed mayhem across Nigeria’s North-west region. In Kaduna, the crisis is exacerbated by age-long tit-for-tat killing between ethnic groups.

Thousands of people have been killed and displaced as a result of the seemingly intractable conflict.