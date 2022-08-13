A student of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Abeokuta, Happiness Odeh, has been killed allegedly by her abductors.

The deceased, who won the institution’s beauty contest on 3 August, was said to have been kidnapped on her way to Ipara, in Ode Remo on Tuesday evening.

Both the polytechnic’s management and the leadership of the students’ union confirmed the development on Saturday.

The body of Ms Odeh was said to have been found on Thursday in the bush on the road along Iperu Remo.

In a statement signed by the union’s President, Sodiq Ajani, and the Public Relations Officer, Joy Okolie, a copy of which was obtained by PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday, the deceased went missing along Iperu road on her way to a movie location.

The statement reads in part, “Moshood Abiola Polytechnic Students Union (MAPSU) announces the untimely death of Miss Happiness Odeh, a Mass Communication student of MAPOLY.

“Contrary to the rumours flying around, her death is not related to her status as the new Miss MAPOLY. She won the award on the 3rd of August and the movie location she attended has nothing to do with the beauty pageantry on campus.

“We commiserate with her family, friends and colleagues. May Almighty God grant us all the fortitude to bear this painful loss. Continue to rest in the bosom of the Lord,” the statement read.

The union President added that the body of the slain student had been deposited at the morgue of the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu.

“It was so pathetic. The kidnappers killed her and went away with her phone. Her body was found inside the bush along Iperu road. The body has been deposited at the mortuary. We were at the hospital yesterday (Friday) with the parents. May God rest her soul,” Mr Ajani said

Meanwhile, efforts to reach the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, were unsuccessful as he did not answer calls to his phone.

School confirms

When contacted, spokesperson of the Polytechnic, Yemi Ajibola, confirmed the incident.

While commiserating with the family of the deceased, Mr Ajibola advised students to stop taking bikes to isolated places especially at night.

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES on the phone, Mr Ajibola added that, “The police are on top of the matter and they are seriously working to ensure that the perpetrators of this evil act are apprehended and by God’s grace they shall all be brought to book.”