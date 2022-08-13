The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Akwa Ibom State, Mike Igini, has said that the challenge he faced in the state was that “the people are used to election rigging and writing results”.

Mr Igini stated this on Thursday at Uyo in the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Akwa Ibom State during his valedictory media briefing.

“I came (here) to count votes, not money,” he said.

Mr Igini has spent his last five years in service in Akwa Ibom, and is retiring from the INEC this month.

He served in Cross River State before he was transferred to Akwa Ibom.

The media briefing was preceded by a farewell ceremony organised by the staff of the commission in Mr Igini’s honour.

Mr Igini was clad in Akwa Ibom traditional attire.

He looked royal, with a touch of gold from his head to toe – lace-wrapper with golden linings, black staff with a golden head, locally made black shoes laced with golden materials, his hat, neck-tie and half-jacket all had a touch of gold.

“I have fought a good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith,” Mr Igini said, quoting the statement of the Biblical figure, Paul.

Mr Igini, then, reeled out his achievements.

He said the commission, under his watch, discovered and moved 23 polling units from private homes and associates of political parties in the state to where they ought to be.

“Never again will election results in the state be decided in private residences,” he added.

The commission, he said, has also secured the conviction of a professor for election fraud and that another one is still under prosecution for a similar offence.

INEC in Akwa Ibom, under Mr Igini, has also dismissed a staff member, Sunday Ushie, for tampering with the commission’s database on the eve of 2019 general elections.

Mr Ushie unlawfully transferred some registered voters from different Local Government Areas in Akwa Ibom to another and also did similar transfers from Akwa Ibom to other states.

INEC has created 1374 new polling units in Akwa Ibom, bringing the total number of polling units in the state to 4354.

Mr Igini thanked the residents of the state for the “massive” turnout for the Continuous Voters Registration, saying it would help in correcting the voter apathy witnessed in the state in previous elections.

Reeling out the figures, Mr Igini said 39 per cent of registered voters took part in 2011 general elections in the state, 30 per cent in 2015 and 28 per cent in 2019.

Who is Igini?

Mr Igini, a human rights lawyer, was the director, Centre for Leadership and Policy, a civil society organisation, before his appointment as REC by former President Goodluck Jonathan, in June 2010.

He was reappointed by President Muhammadu Buhari in August 2017, and has served in INEC for ten years.

He has also served as the REC in Edo State. He was posted to Akwa Ibom in September 2017, where he supervised the 2019 general elections in the state.

Mr Igini, who hails from Delta State, was a Student Union President at the University of Benin, where he graduated from the Department of Sociology.

As a Student Union President, Mr Igini’s advocacy for human rights and a democratic Nigeria, endeared him to Moshood Abiola, the winner of the annulled June 12, 1993 presidential election, who drafted him into his team for a better Nigeria.

Mr Igini and several pro-democracy groups like the National Democratic Coalition, Campaign for Democracy, campaigned against the then Nigerian military dictator, Ibrahim Babangida.