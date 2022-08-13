Salman Rushdie, a novelist who spent many years in hiding and under police protection, was attacked and stabbed in the neck on Friday while onstage in New York, the New York times reports.

The attack happened shortly after Mr Rushdie took the stage for a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution, a community that offers arts and literary programming in the U.S.

The police said Mr Rushdie was apparently stabbed in the neck, but stated that the motive and the weapon used in the attack are still unknown.

Reuters has reported that the author is in surgery, and New York Governor Kathy Hochul has said Mr Rushdie is “getting the care he needs.”

“I want to commend the state police. It was a state police officer who stood up and protected him,” Mr Hochul was quoted as saying.

An endocrinologist, who was in the audience and offered assistance, told the New York Times the author had multiple stab wounds and there was a pool of blood under his body.

Mr Rushdie, 75, has both British and American citizenship and Friday’s lecture was supposed to be the first in a seven-part series hosted by the Chautauqua Institution.

Mr Rushdie’s controversial book “The Satanic Verses” has been banned in Iran since 1988, as many Muslims consider it to be blasphemous, and since the late 1980s there has been an edict by hardline Islamic scholars calling for his death.

In 1989, a failed assassination attempt on him in London ended with the bomb exploding prematurely, according to the Associated Press.

“At least 45 people were killed in riots over the book, including 12 people in Rushdie’s hometown of Mumbai. In 1991, a Japanese translator of the book was stabbed to death and an Italian translator survived a knife attack. In 1993, the book’s Norwegian publisher was shot three times and survived,” the AP said.

Eyewitness Julia Mineeva-Braun told Reuters that it is a scene of confusion, as she thought Mr Rushdie’s assailant had approached the author to fix a microphone.

“Instead, Rushdie was stabbed firstly in the neck and then lower, near the shoulder blades” she said, adding “Rushdie got up and started running, but was pinned down by his attacker before help arrived.”

Another witness, Mary Newsom, told the BBC there was shock and a “giant collective gasp” as the incident occurred, in what is considered to be a safe place.