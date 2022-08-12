The APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has lauded young Nigerian musicians for making the country proud.

In a video posted on his Twitter handle on Friday, Mr Tinubu said that Nigeria music “is moving people and making them dance in major venues across the world.”

The former governor of Lagos made the post to commemorate the International Youth Day 2022, tagged “Intergenerational Solidarity: Creating a World for All Age.”

He said that many Nigerian artistes, including Burna boy, Tiwa Savage, Davido, Wizkid, and Tems, “rule the world.”

He further said that Nigeria is “blessed with the inexhaustible energies and brilliance of young people. Everyday, they keep breaking boundaries and records in almost every human endeavour. The creativity that lives in the heart of the average Nigerian youth shines bright ‬like the sun.

“I must acknowledge and appreciate the innovators that power the economy that has changed lives. People like Mitchell Elegbe, Tarebi Alebiosu, Aniedi Odo- Obong, Odunayo Eweniyi, Abisoye Ajayi-Akinfolarin.

Happy International Youth Day 🇳🇬 1/2 pic.twitter.com/RDzO5g8DvE — Bola Ahmed Tinubu (@officialABAT) August 12, 2022

“And many others are leading the way, embellishing through their enterprise, creativity and vision. Our nation’s fast growing reputation as the best place for tech entrepreneurship on the African continent

“Our future is full of hope and excitement in the African continent. Our future is full of hope and excitement, in part because of the work of these men and women have done and continue to do. I celebrate them all.”

Mr Tinubu also delved into the world of sports saying that female Nigerian athletes are “showing the men how it is done.”

“What can I say that has not been said about the Queen of the tracks, Tobi Amusan?

“Record breaker, Ese Brume, fearless wrestler, Odunayo Adekuoroye and speed setter, Favour Ofili are but a few of the young ladies showing the men how it is done and showing the world that Nigeria is more than just a footballing nation.”

He also said that it is the responsibility of the government to find and nurture hidden talents across the country so that their “success might bring pride, joy and excitement to our people and renewed hope to generations of Nigerians to come.”