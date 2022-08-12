A PREMIUM TIMES report on how Nigeria’s solar wealth can fix costly electricity problems has won the best African Growth Story award at the 2021 Sanlam Financial Journalism Awards held in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The story, published last year, was authored by Yusuf Akinpelu, a former staffer of PREMIUM TIMES who now works for BBC Africa.

The winning entry dug deep into Nigeria’s solar businesses, which experts believe have the potential to help diversify Nigeria’s energy portfolio and reduce high electricity bills.

It also shows that more power generation abounds if the solar value chain was explored on a larger scale.

Mr Akinpelu’s entry and two other stories he authored on Nigeria’s slow internet connectivity and how citizens are paying a deadly price for Europe’s dirty fuel also earned him the topmost prize of Sanlam Financial Journalist of the year.

According to one of the judges on the Sanlam panel, Mr Akinpelu’s stories stood out for demonstrating an articulate understanding of development issues and what represents an exemplar of business and financial journalism in Africa.

Aside from the amazing ability to analyse data, the reports were highly informative on issues related to finance and development in Africa, he said.

“I am happy to win because I am able to vote Nigeria on the continental map,” said Mr Akinpelu, who joined the prize-giving ceremony virtually. “That has always been my dream to make my country proud and to show that there is a possibility in Nigeria.”

“Only my heart can say how much joy I have,” Mr Akinpelu added as he became the first non-South African to win the much-coveted silverware since 2004 when it became open to foreign journalists.

The Sanlam Awards for Excellence in Financial Journalism have been recognising and rewarding exceptional business journalism in Africa since 1974.

The competition comprises seven category prizes and three main awards – The African Growth Story, Business and Companies, Economy, Financial Markets, Consumer Financial Education, Broadcast: Radio/Audio/Podcasting (in business reporting), and Broadcast: Television/Video (in business reporting).

The winner of each category receives R25,000 (about N645,000) prize money while the overall winner – Sanlam Financial Journalist of the Year – receives R35,000 (904,000). All winners got a certificate of recognition.

Until he left PREMIUM TIMES late last year, Mr Akinpelu, a graduate of the University of Ibadan, headed the Data desk of this newspaper. His stories have also won other national and international awards including the best story in the online category of the 2022 Reporting Migration Competition organised by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).