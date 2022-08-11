A human resource and business consulting firm has launched a recruitment application, 56 Bridge, to ease recruitment processes and assist organisations to hire top talents from any part of the world.

The firm, BridgeGap Consults Limited, explained that the innovation is in line with its vision of streamlining human resource functions and processes in the workplace, adding that it will revolutionise job applications, improve efficiency and reduce bottlenecks in the recruitment process for organisations.

Launched during the week in Lagos, the application will enable job seekers to apply for jobs, write tests and attend interviews from the comfort of their homes.

Speaking during the launch ceremony, Director of Operations for BridgeGap Consults Limited, Mosunmola Obembe, said: “The application is an end-to-end recruitment platform that is cost and time effective, where candidates’ shortlisting and interview processes is redefined for a better talent addition to organisations.

“With 56 Bridge, employers of labour can easily shortlist candidates, schedule interviews, review and rate candidate’s interview responses as well as conduct employment tests while generating a comprehensive recruitment report. On the other hand, candidates can also create profiles, download resumes and take interviews.”

More features

The Director, Marketing and Business Development at BridgeGap, Chiedozie Egbe, also highlighted the unique features of the 56 Bridge to organisations and job seekers.

He noted that the features include job postings that allow organisations to post jobs for potential applicants; employment tests where recruiters set tests for job seekers and Video Interviews, where interview questions are set and candidates can take such interviews from any location.

Other features of the application include candidate ratings, which allow scoring of candidates on the go; a video library, analytics reports and SMS/email interview invites.

Mr Egbe also explained that applicants using the application also stand to enjoy a number of benefits including profile and automatic curriculum vitae creation, job applications, video interviews and recording of such interviews and interview notifications.

He added that the application, which will be available to users from 5 September to be downloaded on Apple Store and Android Play store, allows applicants to save jobs which they are interested in and apply later.

About BridgeGap Consults

BridgeGap Consults Limited has been providing multidisciplinary professional services to both local and international organisations since 2008.

The firm has worked with clients in various industries and of various sizes, finding solutions thus adding value to the business world.

Driven by the culture of excellence and strict adherence to global best practices, BridgeGap has combined its vision with the delivery of services that exceed customers’ expectations. The company believes that people are the best asset of any company, regardless of the business size, industry and market share.