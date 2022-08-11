Troops of Nigerian Armed Forces operating in North-west and North-central theatres of operations have eliminated over 45 terrorists/bandits in both land and air operations in the last two weeks.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Bernard Onyeuko, a major general, made this known at a bi-weekly news briefing of the Defence Headquarters on Thursday in Abuja.

In North-central, Mr Onyeuko said the air component of Operation Whirl Punch carried out air strikes on terrorists loyal to a notorious terrorist, Alhaji Shanono, at Ukambo village in Kaduna State.

He said the air strike was carried out during the terrorists meeting on 8 August based on credible intelligence.

He said the airstrike led to the killing of Shanono with 18 other terrorists, adding that 30 AK47 rifles and 20 motorcycles were destroyed in the attack.

Mr Onyeuko said that as a result of the operations, 45 kidnapped civilians were released.

He further said that troops of Operation Whirl Stroke arrested some notorious criminals who had been on the wanted list of the theatre command.

He said Nathaniel Azege, who had been terrorising Makurdi town, was apprehended as well as Moses Aindigh (27) and Mr Iluyasu Mohammed (37) during the period.

In North-west, Mr Onyeuko said the troops of Operation Hadarin Daji on 25 July, arrested five suspected foreign bandits named, Muritala Wada, Saminu Sani, Shamisu Adamu, Salisu Saadu and Usman Ibrahim at Jibia in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State.

He said the air component of Operation Hadarin Daji had on 6 August, carried out successful strikes on a key terrorists enclave and hideout located at Rudu forest in Katsina State.

According to him, the air interdiction led to the neutralisation of a high-profiled terrorist leader who has been on the wanted list of the military named Alhaji Abdulkareem Lawal (a.k.a Abdulkareem Boss) and his foot soldiers.

“Credible intelligence report revealed that he was responsible for several terrorists’ attacks, animal rustling and kidnapping and was also known to regularly invite a terrorist group from other areas and regions to join in the attack on his targets.

“Report gathered from the locals revealed that the terrorist leaders were neutralised alongside 27-foot soldiers,” he said.

Mr Onyeuko further revealed that troops had between 31 July and 2 August, arrested one Malam Yahaya a notorious bandit informant who had been on the tracking list of the State Security Services for collaborating with bandits on the numerous attacks in Sabon Brini general area of Sokoto State.

According to him, the troops also recovered 161 cattle, eight camels, and a large consignment of clothing from terrorists after an encounter in Zango in Shinkafi Local Government Area.

