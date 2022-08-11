A suspected lesbian has stabbed her partner’s husband to death in Onitsha, a community in the Onitsha South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The incident happened at about 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

The victim, Ikechukwu Onuma, a staffer of the College of Health, Onitsha, was said to have caught his wife in bed with her lesbian partner when he returned home unannounced.

The wife, identified simply as Nkemdili, is said to be on the run.

Sources said the victim did not know that his wife was a lesbian and had been keeping a female sex partner until he caught them.

The suspect, Ebele Onochie, allegedly stabbed the victim with a kitchen knife during a heated altercation. But he did not die immediately.

When contacted, the police spokesperson in Anambra State, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident.

He said the police have arrested the suspect.

The police spokesperson said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Echeng Echeng, has ordered the case transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department.

“Preliminary information showed that the suspect stabbed the victim in the chest. He was rushed to the hospital before he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty,” Mr Ikenga said.

He said the police have begun an investigation into the incident.

Prohibited in Nigeria

Nigeria in 2014 enacted a law against gay relationships and same-sex marriage.

The law also criminalises meeting of homosexuals or operating or attending a gay club, society or organisation. Offenders face a maximum of 14-year jail term.

But in northern states of Nigeria, where Sharia laws are enforced, persons convicted of homosexual offences are to be stoned to death.

A Sharia court in Bauchi State, North-east Nigeria, in July, sentenced three men to death by stoning, for engaging in homosexuality.